Rwanda: Resignation and Appointment of the Bishop of Butare

12 August 2024
Fides News Agency (Vatican)

Vatican City — The Holy Father Francis has accepted the resignation from the pastoral government of the Diocese of Butare offered by H.E. Msgr. Philippe Rukamba.

The Holy Father Francis has appointed the Rev. Jean Bosco Ntagungira - thus far the Parish Priest of Regina Pacis in Kigali - as Bishop of Butare.

Jean Bosco Ntagungira was born on April 3, 1964 in Kigali. After attending the Minor Seminary in Kigali and the Propaedeutic Seminary in Rutongo, he completed his studies in Philosophy and Theology at the Major Seminary in Nyakibanda.

He was ordained to the priesthood on August 1, 1993 for the Archdiocese of Kigali.

He has held the following positions and carried out further studies: Prefect of Studies at the Minor Seminary of Ndera (1993-1994); Doctorate in Canon Law at the Pontifical Lateran University of Rome (1994-2001); Chancellor of the Archdiocese of Kigali and President of the Diocesan Commission for Missions and Ecumenism (2001-2002); Rector of the Saint Vincent Minor Seminary of Ndera; from 2002 to now, Official at the Interdiocesan Ecclesiastical Court of Kigali; from 2019 to now, Pastor of Regina Pacis in Kigali. (Fides News Agency 12/8/2024)

