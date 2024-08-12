Kenya Kwanza, ODM Have No Coalition Agreement - President Ruto

Kisii — The Kenya Kwanza Alliance and the Orange Democratic Movement have not entered into a coalition agreement but have agreed to unite the country and serve Kenyans, President William Ruto has said.

The President said the two political formations have agreed to join forces to help confront the challenges facing Kenyans.

He said the arrangement is not guided by selfish, personal or political party interests but by the well-being of the people of Kenya.

"There comes a time when the most important thing is not what benefits leaders or political parties, but what benefits the people," he said.

Speaking in Nyamira and Kisii counties on his first day of a three-day inspection of development projects, he noted that his most important job is to unite the country.

He was accompanied by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Governors Simba Arati (Kisii) and Amos Nyaribo (Nyamira), Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba, MPs and MCAs.

The President commended ODM for agreeing to work with the government for the sake of driving the country's development agenda to the next level.

He urged the Executive, Legislature and Judiciary to work in harmony for the interest and benefit of Kenya.

He asked Kenyans to rally behind the broad-based government that for the sake of national unity.

He asked all leaders, including from Gusiiland, to set aside their political differences and work together to serve the people.

"I urge you to unite so that we can have the strength to take Nyamira, Kisii and Kenya forward," he said.

On development, President Ruto said the government is upgrading facilities in 68 schools in Borabu, North Mugirango, West Mugirango and Kitutu Masaba constituencies in Nyamira County.

In North Mugirango Constituency, he laid the foundation stone for the construction of a dormitory at Kiabonyoru High School.

He also laid the foundation stone for the construction of a tuition block at Kenyerere Primary and Junior School in Kitutu Masaba Constituency.

Later, he commissioned an electrification project at Nyang'eni village in Nyaribari Chache, Kisii County.

The President announced that the government, in partnership with the European Union, will spend KSh650 million to connect 10,000 households in the county to power.

Mr Gachagua asked the Gusii community to continue supporting the government, saying it is focused on transforming their lives.

Governor Arati told the President that leaders from the Gusii community, drawn from various political parties, are ready to unite and work together.

Governor Arati also supported what the President had said that ODM was not in a coalition with Kenya Kwanza.

He noted that the government's affordable housing programme is of key importance in Gusiiland because land holdings have significantly reduced.

President Ruto explained that the government will build 4,000 units under the Affordable Housing Programme, creating much-needed jobs for the youth.

He pointed out that the government has allocated KSh3.5 billion for the construction of 61km of roads in the county.