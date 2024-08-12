Ethiopia: A Moment of Felicitation

Tamrat Tolla wins Paris Olympic Games men's marathon Gold Medal Tamrat Tolla wins the Paris Olympic Men's Marathon to bring the first Gold medal for Ethiopia in the Paris 2024 Marathon. In addition, Tamrat becomes the first Ethiopian to win the men's Olympic marathon.

Tamrat won the marathon gold medal in the men's marathon at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. Tamrat finished the marathon in 2:06:26 and this set a new Olympic record for men's Olympic marathon where the previous Olympic record was 2:06:35.

Ethiopia was represented by the well-known long-distance runners, Kenenisa Bekele, Tamrat Tolla, and Deresa Geleta at the Paris men's marathon Olympics.

Borena: From severe drought to abundance of productivity

A year ago, Borena area was hit by a severe drought and drought-driven famine. At the time, the Ethiopian government applied various measures to control the drought and its impact to halt the immediate effect of the drought.

Parallel to the short-term measures being taken to control the impact of the drought on the people and livestock, efforts were started to solve the recurrent drought in the area sustainably by introducing irrigation and new ways of life to the area. Borena was mostly known for its livestock farming, but now, agriculture including mechanized agriculture is becoming a new way of life in the area.

The above picture shows this year's wheat harvesting which was produced using irrigation through the summer irrigation wheat farming initiative.

Borena Livestock thrive post-drought, grazing in lush

Last year's drought in Borena has badly affected the livestock in the area, due to lack of water and grazing. Now, Borena is seen with an abundance of grazing lush and grass-filled fields.

The drought-survived livestock in Borena is now in a grazing lush, where filled with grass which is the outcome of hard work and meaningful measures. Seeing the Borena change, PM Abiy stated "If we work hard, we can change our country and ensure food sovereignty."

Mass plantation for greener tomorrow, economic gains

Planting seedlings is something that has become a common culture during the past six years, following Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's (PhD) Green Legacy initiative, which started in 2019. The initiative introduces not only planting trees to increase the coverage of the forest but also planting cash-crop plants and fruits.

Planting tea during the plantation seasons has become among the newly introduced and becoming a common culture in recent years. The above picture shows the community mass planting of tea seedlings.