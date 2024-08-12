Ethiopia: Tamirat Wins Gold Shattering Olympic Marathon Record

- President, Premier extend congratulatory messages

ADDIS ABABA - Athlete TamiratTola clinched the gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics, setting a new Olympic record with a time of 2:06:26, and becoming the first Ethiopian to win the Olympic marathon since 2000.

Tamirat, who previously won the marathon at the World Championships in Eugene, U.S., two years ago, led the race from the 21 km mark and secured Ethiopia's first gold medal at the 33rd Paris Olympics. Athletes from Belgium and Kenya claimed the second and third positions, while Deresa Geleta of Ethiopia finished fifth.

In celebration of this significant sporting achievement, President Sahle-Work Zewde and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) extended their heartfelt congratulations to the people of Ethiopia. They praised Tamirat for raising the country's flag high once again with his gold medal victory in the marathon. "Tamirat Tola!! You have brought happiness and pride to our people!! Today's victory has a special meaning. May the creator bless you!!" expressed President Sahle-Work.