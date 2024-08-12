Ethiopia: Growing Concerns On Rising Cyber-Attacks

As the intensity and volume of cyber-attack targeting Ethiopian public and private institutions is growing, officials and scholars are raising concerns and suggesting measures to be taken to save the country from huge damage.

In her recent discussion with staffs of the Ethiopian Police University,Information Network Security Agency Director General, Tigist Hamid had called for University's special collaboration in the fight against cyber-attacks.

Parallel to digital advancements, several Ethiopian enterprises and institutions are becoming victims of cybercrimes. Only in the first half of 2024, the INSA reported 4,623 attempted cyber-attacks targeting public and private institutions though it has successfully thwarted 98.56 percent of them. The volume of the attack compared to the past year was also greater and amounted to 115 percent. If all attacks were successful, the amount of loss could be over 10.5 billion Birr, according to INSA.

Globally, even a single cyber-attack causes huge damages. Last July, a single updating task of the cyber-security firm, crowd strike, had caused technology outage on businesses and institutions in multiple countries, airports, airlines, rail companies, government services, banks, stock exchanges, supermarkets, telecoms, health systems and media outlets into chaos, as reported by Al Jazeera.

Both the national and global reports on cyber-attack impacts show thedevastatingconsequences of cyber-attack. Scholars in political science and international relations urged the Ethiopian government to prioritize defensive mechanisms against the growing cyber-attacks targeting major public enterprises.

In an interview with the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA), Political Science and International Relations scholar, Degu Asres (PhD), highlighted that enterprises such as Ethiopian Airlines, Ethio telecom, and various banks are the most vulnerable institutions to cyber-attacks due to their profitability.

These attacks could stem from competitive countries, groups, or individuals, he said.

"These companies contribute significantly to government revenue. Consequently, those who opposed the government, including some foreign nations, may seek to weaken it through cyber-attacks," Degu noted.

He also emphasized that defamation on social media platforms is a form of cyber-attack, with some attackers aiming to distort information in government databases. The need for to enhance defensive capabilities is critical, he underlined.

"As institutions with substantial national interests, large enterprises must invest heavily in their IT systems. They should also keep pace with the dynamic developments in information systems globally."

Public Administration Policy expert Gemechu Ararso (PhD) added that flagship projects and enterprises are not sometimes immune to cyber threats. "For example, the Ethiopian Airlines Group, a major national asset, had faced significant risks because of social media campaigns. Recent defamations appear aimed at creating political, economic, and diplomatic crises towards Ethiopia," he said.

He pointed out that geopolitical struggles, internal conflicts, and regional instabilities are intensifying the frequency of cyber-attacks. As these threats become increasingly prevalent, he recommended that the solution lies in developing modern defense systems.

To protect the country's giant financial institutions and enterprises from cyber-attacks, the need for coordinated and strategic action, and awareness raising of individualsworking on such institutions are major priorities that scholars are suggesting.