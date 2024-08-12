Ethiopia: Creating a Working Ecosystem for Innovation, Entrepreneurship

As we look to the future, it is clear that the young generation of today is the one who could be in charge of shouldering duties and responsibilities in nation-building. Informed society puts innovation and entrepreneurship mindset through various systems starting from nursery to higher education system. The developed world has been able to build skilled and innovative human capital that could turn challenges to opportunity. Many agree that the new generation has the potential and opportunity to bring fresh perspectives, develop creative problem-solving skills, and a bold entrepreneurial spirit that can reshape the future because these days access to knowledge and skills is relatively easier than ever before. Countries around the world are working to equip and encourage the posterity attached to innovation and entrepreneurship mindset by putting in place a working strategy.

To garner the expected outcomes, many accentuate the inimitable importance of stakeholders and policymakers to work proactively to encourage and support the development of these critical abilities among the young generation and support the one in progress.

With this in mind recently, Minister of Labor and Skills Muferihat Kamil had a productive discussion with member of the House of Peoples' Representative Ustaz Kamil Shemsu and Ibex Technologies and Promotion Founder and CEO Ezedin Kamil in a bid to nurture and promote innovation and entrepreneurship mindset and exchange views on opportunities to harness further.

She noted that "Undoing problems through skill could lead the nation to materialize prosperity. To happen this, it is a must to formulate a landscape that could encourage the next generation."

The Ministry of Labor and Skills is working along with stakeholders to support innovators and entrepreneurs. It is also keen to support young people like Ezedin; who could turn challenges into opportunities, she reaffirmed.

Entrepreneurship Development Institute Training Specialist Tewodros Abebe on his part said that innovation and entrepreneurship are perceived as vital elements that enable to achieve development for several reasons.

"We, as a nation, should work on awareness creation towards creating an informed community that values innovation and entrepreneurship more than ever before, informed individuals who are in charge of leading the institution could manage innovation and entrepreneurship skills for the development of the nation without any hesitation."

Entrepreneurship Development Institute is striving to promote the needed knowledge and skills through applying public private and corporate entrepreneurship approaches.

In an exclusive interview with The Ethiopian Herald over the phone Ibex Technologies and Promotion Founder and CEO Ezedin Kamil stated that they have had a productive dialogue with Labor and Skills Minister Muferihat Kamil. "It was a great privilege to discuss with the Minister and senior officials."

Accordingly, we have reached a consensus to advance in digitizing the services of the MoLS to society; and provide the required support in every possible way including on staging platforms that could help in advancing MoLS goals.

Ibex Technologies and Promotion, as a private local company, will work focusing on to ensuring digital Ethiopia. "We have developed software that could enhance the accessibility of fellow citizens deciding to travel legally to Arab countries and get the services online."

MoLS and Ibex Technologies and Promotion also agreed to organize exhibitions where successful young entrepreneurs and innovators display and demonstrate their innovative works the community.

Responding to how to nurture the values of innovation and entrepreneurship mindset; he said creating conducive platforms and upgrading young peoples' problem-solving and innovative skills across all facets of life, fostering the capacity to turn challenges into opportunities, and encouraging them to be curious are instrumental in driving change and advancing the development of the country.

These days, consorted efforts are ongoing to foster the innovative and entrepreneurship capacity of the generation through various approaches through designing a favorable working system by the government and private sector to foster a supportive ecosystem for startups and small businesses.

"In my view, the key way to cultivate innovation and entrepreneurship further among the youth is through education. Schools and universities as well as training centers should be platforms that give greater emphasis on teaching practical skills such as design thinking and business planning as well as project management. By equipping young people with the tools and mindset to identify problems and ideate solutions as well as bring their ideas to life, the nation could produce skilled forces who are agents of change.

He also recommended that exposing students to real-world entrepreneurial experiences, such as mentorship programs and startup, as well as business plan competitions, are invaluable. These opportunities allow young innovators to connect with industry leaders, receive feedback on their ideas, and gain hands-on experience in the entrepreneurial process. The platforms help to build the confidence, network, and resource opportunities they need to turn their visions into reality.

Alongside formal education, it is also essential to foster a culture that celebrates and supports entrepreneurship. This can be achieved by showcasing successful young entrepreneurs with seasoned innovators, and creating platforms for them to share their insights and inspire their peers. "By demonstrating that entrepreneurship is a viable and rewarding path, we can inspire more young people to take the leap and turn their ideas into businesses."

Furthermore, governments and policymakers, as well as the private sector should work together to provide the necessary support and resources for aspiring entrepreneurs. This may include access to funding, such as providing grants or loans, and venture capital, as well as shared workspaces, mentorship programs, and regulatory environments that are conducive to business creation.

"I believe through investing in the next generation of innovators and entrepreneurs, the nation is not only fostering individual success but also positioning our communities and economies for long-term prosperity. These young visionaries have the potential to tackle pressing global challenges, create jobs, and drive social and technological progress that can benefit us all."

The effort made to approach Ibex Technologies and Promotion and other stakeholders by the Ministry demonstrates its high desire to ensure the digital transformation of Ethiopia, he remarked.