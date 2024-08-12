Ethiopia: Harari Unveils Corridor Dev't to Boost Tourism, Heritage Preservation

HARAR - The recent corridor development activities are set to enhance the tourism industry by adding beauty and comfort for visitors, according to Harari State President Ordin Bedri.

Speaking during the inauguration of the state's corridor development projects on Friday evening, President Ordin highlighted the significance of these upgrades.

The state unveiled new infrastructure, including a plaza corridor, public toilets, and roads within the Jegol Walls, a UNESCO World Heritage site. Ordin emphasized that the corridor development not only enhances the state's historic charm, known for its ancient architecture enriched with indigenous knowledge and traditional medicine, but also serves to connect current and future generations.

"This project reflects our commitment to fostering a vibrant working culture, demonstrating the dedication of both officials and citizens to achieve our goals," President Ordin stated. He also noted that the state is undertaking various initiatives aimed at harnessing its natural resources.

Looking ahead, President Ordin stressed the importance of public participation and ensuring community benefits in future corridor development activities. The state recently celebrated the recognition of two heritage sites under UNESCO, further highlighting its rich cultural legacy.

The ceremony concluded with acknowledgments for stakeholders who contributed to the success of the corridor development project, which was initially inspired by a broader initiative from the Addis Ababa City Administration. This initiative aims to transform Ethiopian cities into smart, modern spaces by rejuvenating neglected urban areas, with plans to improve infrastructure, create pedestrian-friendly zones, and enhance utility networks to elevate the quality of life for city dwellers.