Ethiopia: Metropolis Gears for African Cities Forum - GCS

- In a move that highlights its commitment to a greener future, Addis Ababa is set to host the inaugural African Cities Sustainability Forum slated to be held from September 4-6, 2024, the Government Communication Service (GCS) said.

Briefing journalists yesterday, GCS Minister Legesse Tulu (PhD) stated that 59 urban development ministers, 14 African mayors and over 2,640 participants registered to take part in the event that will be held under the theme : "Sustainable Urbanization Planning for Africa's Transformation - Agenda 2063."

The forum set to discuss strategies for sustainable urban development across the continent.

Deputy Prime Minister Temesgen Tiruneh took a significant step towards the forum by convening an awareness-raising session with the African Urban Forum National Coordinating Committee. This underlines Ethiopia's dedication to ensuring a successful and impactful event.

The forum presents a unique opportunity for African nations to share best practices and develop a collaborative roadmap for sustainable urbanization. This aligns with Africa's Agenda 2063, a blueprint for the continent's social and economic transformation.

As a historic nation and a founding member of the African Union, Ethiopia is taking a leadership role in championing sustainable development across the continent. Deputy Premier Temesgen emphasized this responsibility on social media, highlighting Ethiopia's commitment to fostering collaboration amongst "African brothers."

The African Cities Sustainability Forum has the potential to be a turning point for urban planning in the continent. With its focus on sustainability and collaboration, the forum can set the stage for a greener, more prosperous future for African cities, it was learned.