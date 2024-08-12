Ethiopia: Oromia to Plant Millions of Trees

As part of the national green legacy initiative, hundreds of millions of trees would be planted in Oromia, the State Agriculture Bureau announced.

Bureau's Deputy Head Elias Kedir told The Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA) that the necessary preparation has been finalized to plant hundreds of millions of seedlings.

The head stated that advocacy works have been undertaken in to achieve the plan while sites and planting holes are prepared well, he mentioned.

According to him, Oromia has been carrying out soil and natural resource protection activities through planting over 4.9 million seedlings under the green legacy initiative.

According to Elias, the seedlings have been planted in 1,000 spotted areas in many parts of the Oromia state this August.

"The seedlings that are planted are different due to exploiting for food such as avocado, guava and others. In a similar manner, plants that used for animal fodder and environmental protection will be planted in the state. As the Oromo people have a good culture in preserving trees under the traditional constructive rules, which has a paramount importance to achieve the plan across the state," he noted.

He called up on residents to put their fingerprint in these historical moments and support the national ambition of improving production and productivity.

It was to be recalled that Ethiopia has planned to plant 7.5 billion seedlings under the national green legacy initiative this fiscal year.