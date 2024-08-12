East Africa: Somalia Ought Not to Serve As Launching Pad to Attack Ethiopia

As Somalia's neighbouring and brotherly country, Ethiopia has been at the forefront of supporting the former people and government. Since the instability that has plagued Somalia for decades, Ethiopia has played an indispensable role in the efforts to restore peace and security in the country.

The presence of Ethiopian troops in Somalia remains the highest among all foreign forces, underscoring the critical nature of Ethiopia's military support. This military cooperation has been a cornerstone of the two countries' relations, as Ethiopia has stood by Somalia through its most challenging times.

However, the Ethiopia-Somalia relationship extends beyond mere military assistance. The deep people-to-people ties between the two nations are equally vibrant and significant. Ethiopia has been the highest host country for Somali refugees who have fled the instability in their homeland. The country has provided these refugees with remarkable hospitality, ensuring that they feel at home in their temporary abode.

Ethiopia's unwavering support for the stability and re-establishment of the Somali government, known as Villa Somalia, has been essential. The country has been a steadfast partner in Somalia's efforts to rebuild its institutions and infrastructure, which were decimated by years of conflict.

Recently, however, there have been attempts by certain entities to interfere and strain the longstanding relationship between Ethiopia and Somalia. This is particularly evident in the aftermath of the Memorandum of Understanding signed between Ethiopia and the self-declared republic of Somaliland. Some countries and groups have tried to capitalize on this development to destabilize the strategic region.

Notably, Ethiopia's regional rival, Egypt, has now emerged as a self-proclaimed "peacekeeper" for Somalia, despite its absence during Mogadishu's most challenging times. This move by Cairo appears to be an attempt to use Somalia as a Trojan horse to achieve its hidden agenda in the region, undermining the strong ties between Ethiopia and Somalia.

The ATMIS mission, which has included contingents from several African Union member states, is set to conclude by the end of this year. This withdrawal will leave a security vacuum that various actors are jockeying to fill. Among them is Egypt, which has signalled its interest in taking on a peacekeeping role in Somalia.

The withdrawal of the Ethiopian contingent from ATMIS also raises alarm bells. Ethiopia's forces have deep familiarity with the threat posed by the Al-Shabaab militant group, which continues to wage a deadly insurgency in Somalia. Their departure could create an intelligence and operational vacuum that if even Egypt enters may struggle to fill effectively.

In an exclusive interview with the Arabic edition of Ethiopian Press Agency, Al Alem Newspaper, an expert in International Affairs, Abdul-Rahman Ahmed (PhD), indicated that Egypt has constantly opposed Ethiopian interests and also intervening in the affairs of Horn of Africa countries to use them as a means to threaten Ethiopia.

Egypt's engagement in the Horn of Africa is consistent with helping forces who disagree with or oppose Ethiopia. This has been obvious since the signing of the Ethio-Somaliland Memorandum of Understanding, Ahmed added.

According to him, Egyptian scholars, media, and officials are aggressively opposing Ethiopia's interaction with neighbouring nations, which directly jeopardizes Ethiopian interests.

He stated that Egypt has never protested the establishment of 11 foreign military bases in Djibouti, Somalia, and other HoA countries, but reacted quickly to Ethiopia's MoU with Somaliland, which generated media frenzy. "Such responses from Egypt are not new when it comes to Ethiopia's developmental interests," the minister said.

Abdul-Rahman further stated that Egyptian politicians are not only attacking Ethiopia, but they are also openly intervening in Somalia's affairs. Although Somaliland declared independence from Somalia in the 1990s, it has struggled to gain international recognition. Nonetheless, Somaliland has its own parliament, government, army, police, borders, and a unique passport, he stated.

The Ethio-Somaliland agreement is likely to move forward because Ethiopia is committed to establishing a maritime connection with Somaliland, which is eager to strengthen its relationship with Ethiopia, he said. He also suggested that the two sides focus on shared interests and avoid incitement and conflict in order to promote security, peace, stability, and prosperity in the region. He believes that Somaliland's response to Egyptian interventions is both natural and reasonable.

In an exclusive interview with The Ethiopian Herald, Assistant Professor Adem Kamil, a researcher specializing in Arab countries' affairs on his part stated that Egypt played a malevolent role in Ethiopia losing its harbour access decades ago. Now, as Ethiopia strives to secure sea access once again, Egypt continues its wrongful actions.

Adem asserts that Egypt is attempting to interfere with the Ethio-Somaliland pact as part of its strategy to destabilize the Horn of Africa. This comes after Egypt seemingly gave up on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) issue, realizing it cannot stop the dam's construction, which may be fully completed next year. Consequently, Cairo has been signing military agreements with Ethiopia's neighbours since 2021, totalling around eight pacts.

These military alliances are seen as a way for Egypt to alleviate internal pressures by diverting attention and resources towards external conflicts. He suggests that Egypt is trying to deceive its people and lessen internal political instability by engaging in wrongful actions against Ethiopia.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines East Africa Ethiopia Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Furthermore, Adem accuses Egypt of undermining Ethiopia's efforts for peace and stability in Somalia. He claims that Egypt's trying to involvement in Somalia under the guise of military support is actually aimed at exploiting Somalia's untapped resources and countering Ethiopia's positive influence there.

To counter these actions, he advises Ethiopia to strengthen its unity, build a robust economy and military, and engage in strong diplomatic activities. He also notes that Mogadishu currently does not recognize Ethiopia's efforts due to Egyptian influence.

He concludes by pointing out that Egypt aims to isolate Ethiopia from regional affairs, which is why Djibouti and Somalia are members of the Arab League despite not being Arab countries. Egypt cannot help Somalia because even its neighbours are in a worsening situation, and Cairo cannot support them.

Overall, In the face of these challenges, it is crucial that Ethiopia and Somalia maintain their unwavering partnership and continue to work together to overcome the obstacles that threaten the stability and prosperity of the region. The people of both nations have much to gain from the continued strengthening of their brotherly bond.