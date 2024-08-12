Ethiopia: Stakeholders Stress Nat'l Dialogue's Role to Promote Peace

-ENDC embarks agenda gathering in Harar

HARAR- The National Dialogue process could help the nation develop the habit of resolving differences through discussion, according to ENDC Commissioner Tegegnework Getu (PhD).

Speaking during the official agenda gathering phase in Harari State, the commissioner emphasized that the National Dialogue would be instrumental in promoting this approach.

The Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission (ENDC) is committed to integrating indigenous knowledge in a way that aligns with the context of the state. Tegegnework noted that the ENDC identified over 360 participants from 10 community representatives across nine districts in Harari State one year ago. The agenda gathering phase is set to last for six consecutive days.

The ENDC has identified participants in 10 states and two city administrations, recognizing that National Dialogue is a new concept for the country. Extensive discussions have been held across these states with various representatives.

Religious leader Melakselam Keleme work Mekonen highlighted the importance of resolving differences through dialogue to preserve the nation's values passed down through generations. "Unlike in the past, solving challenges through discussion can save citizens from unnecessary sacrifices." He also emphasized the role of indigenous knowledge in addressing challenges and creating a better future for the next generation.

Semira Abdi, a representative of displaced people currently residing in a shelter in Harari for six years, underscored that dialogue is crucial for peacefully settling insecurities and conflicts. She stressed that while disagreements are inevitable, discussion should always be the first option, considering its impact on others.

Additionally, Semira stated that the National Dialogue is essential for fostering a culture of peaceful conflict resolution.