Ethiopia: Harnessing the Potential of Horticulture in Ensuring Food Security

The horticulture industry makes a substantial contribution to environmental sustainability, economic growth, and food security. Horticultural goods have been improved, particularly in terms of their nutritional content. The foundation of the horticultural industry, fruits and vegetables, are rich in vitamins and minerals, which make them important parts of a balanced and healthful diet.

It has been demonstrated that consuming more of these nutrient-dense foods lowers the likelihood of developing chronic illnesses including diabetes, heart disease, and some types of cancer, hence enhancing population health overall.

Moreover, the horticulture sector plays a pivotal role in the economic landscape. Horticulture enterprises, ranging from small-scale family farms to large-scale commercial operations, provide employment opportunities, generate income, and contribute to the overall GDP of a country. The export of high-value horticulture products, such as fresh produce, flowers, and ornamental plants, can also serve as a significant source of foreign exchange, bolstering the national economy.

Have stay with The Ethiopian Herald, agro-economist Prof. Mengistu Ketema stated that Ethiopia is embarking on an ambitious plan to service its agricultural system and boost exports, particularly in the horticulture (fruits and vegetables) sector.

He highlighted that Ethiopia's 10-year development plan for agriculture has a strong emphasis on increasing production, investment, and exports to generate more foreign currency. The plan aims to shift the sector towards a more market-oriented model, integrating agro-processing.

One key focus area is horticulture; however, he noted that consumption in Ethiopia remains far below WHO recommendations. "This is attributed to our social and cultural habits, as well as a preference for meat and dairy products," he explained.

In many countries, the horticulture industry has emerged as a crucial driver of growth, offering a surplus of benefits to both producers and consumers alike. In Ethiopia, the horticulture sector is not yielding the estimated revenues, according to the expert.

Despite the potential, horticulture exports have been inconsistent and largely confined to regional markets like Djibouti and Somalia, rather than higher-value destinations in Europe and the Middle East. He said that this is due to a lack of sophisticated marketing, information sharing, and transportation networks to meet quality and safety standards in those markets.

The main concern in the sector is the perishable nature of many horticulture products, which can lead to significant postharvest losses if not managed effectively. Factors such as improper handling, inadequate storage facilities, and inefficient transportation systems can all contribute to the deterioration of these delicate commodities, resulting in financial losses for producers and disruptions in the supply chain.

Another pressing challenge is the issue of sustainable irrigation practices. Horticulture, particularly the cultivation of high-value crops, requires a reliable and efficient water supply, which can be a significant concern in regions facing water shortages or droughts. Addressing this challenge through the adoption of water-saving technologies, such as drip irrigation and precision farming, is crucial for the long-term sustainability of the horticulture sector.

To address these challenges, the government is working to encourage direct sales to supermarkets and processors, and provide financial support to food processing startups and technology investments. "We need to be internationally competitive to penetrate these big horticulture markets," he stressed.

Furthermore, the plan also emphasizes the need for more research on improving yields, shelf life, and nutrient fortification of horticultural products. He also said this must be combined with efforts to better integrate policies across the different institutions involved in the sector.

He stated that the government and other concerned bodies should work on the implementation of processing and value-adding techniques. Through the use of technologies such as canning, freezing, drying, and juicing, horticulture products can be transformed into a wide range of value-added products, extending their shelf life and catering to diverse consumer preferences. These value-added products can command higher prices in the market, providing a lucrative avenue for producers and processors to maximize their returns, he noted.

Furthermore, the development of efficient preservation and storage methods is crucial for minimizing postharvest losses. Advancements in cold chain logistics, controlled-atmosphere storage, and innovative packaging solutions can significantly extend the shelf life of horticulture products, ensuring their availability and quality throughout the year. These preservation techniques not only reduce waste but also enable the efficient distribution and marketing of horticulture commodities, both domestically and internationally.

Not only the horticulture sector but also the whole agriculture economy needs all concerned bodies efforts, new policy strategies, implementation, and technological equipment.

Recently, the Agricultural Economic Society of Ethiopia (AESE) held a panel discussion under the theme: "Changing Agricultural Landscapes in Ethiopia: Role of Integrated Policies and Markets in Food Systems Transformation" in the presence of pertinent academia, NGOs, and the private sector.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Executive Officer at the Agricultural Transformation Institute (ATI), Mandefro Nigussie (PhD), stated that Ethiopia has been undertaking agricultural transformation through cluster farming to facilitate agricultural market dynamics by identifying strategic commodities to promote production and productivity.

Boosting production and productivity via agri-technologies, services, and finances is central to ensuring food security, where the country is coming from mass production by identifying strategic commodities to ensure food security, he underscored.

In order to mitigate the current difficulties with food security, exports, and other important sectors, he added, policies in the agri-transformation value chain aid in establishing directions that have significant and useful value.

He acknowledged that infrastructure and quality control are just two of the numerous requirements for a functional market, but he underlined that the only way to guarantee food security is to advance strategic commodities.

He stated that the new macroeconomic policy's opening up will increase foreign revenues, solve the agriculture sector's shortcomings, and increase productivity and output.

According to him, the Ethiopian food system roadmap has identified 18 major challenges and grouped them into 7 clusters in line with home grown economic reform and the SDGs.

The major challenges facing the food system in the country include rising unemployment, inflation, drought, floods, conflict, and slow adoption of technologies.

Mentioning the presence of 16 million smallholder farmers and agro-pastoralists in the country, he stressed that access to input, service, and finance should be given due attention as they are creating productivity differences.

AESE President Endeshaw Habte (PhD), for his part, stated that providing policy advice in the agriculture sector and investigating how markets and integrated policies can be utilized to boost opportunity in the changing agricultural landscape.

He pointed out that transforming agriculture will lead to rural development initiatives and a fundamental change in the economy away from agriculture and toward other sectors.

According to Endashaw, there are a number of prerequisites for agricultural mechanization, such as having enough plot land, bringing in neighboring plots, having access to cash and contemporary technology, and having additional inputs that boost output and market reach.

Market, which involves an input market that involves modern technologies to circumvent small plots by cluster farming.

"Increasing the use of cutting-edge technologies and digitalization in the sector in the market information system is also critical, as is being aware of what to produce and what the market is demanding," he stated. In addition, in order to raise productivity, input, capital availability, and appropriate land management instruments are needed.

Mengistu further stated that the government should actively coordinate with other key stakeholders, such as farmers, agricultural experts, and industry leaders, to work extensively on developing the horticulture sector. This holistic approach, he argued, would be crucial in making the country's economic policies more effective and impactful. Particularly, he emphasized that the country should focus on boosting the production and export of high-value horticultural products.

Moreover, he stressed the importance of becoming self-reliant in the manufacturing of agricultural inputs, such as fertilizers and pesticides, rather than relying on imports from abroad. This, he believed, would further strengthen the country's agricultural economy and reduce its dependency on foreign markets.