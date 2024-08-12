Namibia: Nakaambo Wins Top TV Presenter Award

11 August 2024
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Television and radio personality Robyn Nakaambo has been honoured as the best TV presenter at the Basadi in Music Awards (Bima).

The awards, held in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Saturday night, recognised and celebrated women's excellence in entertainment.

The Bimas are nominated and voted for by the public and include musicians, songwriters, producers, entertainment journalists and broadcasters.

"My heart overflows with gratitude... Thank you all for the immense support and love in my journey towards the Basadi in Music Awards," Nakaambo wrote in an Instagram post.

Apart from being a winner, Nakaambo was also a guest presenter, hosting red carpet interviews and handing over awards.

"The dynamics are different this time around compared to last year," she said.

