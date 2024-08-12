Namibia: University's Debt Reprieve Pays Off

11 August 2024
The Namibian (Windhoek)

About 72% of students who have owed the Namibian University of Science and Technology (Nust) have paid their dues.

Acting university spokesperson Nashilongo Gervasius says this is thanks to a debt reprieve programme that was announced recently.

This is in response to Namibia National Students Organisation (Nanso) president Dorthea Nangolo's plea that Nust students are struggling to pay their debts.

Nangolo earlier claimed that Nust was "very reluctant to have a payment plan".

"Since we have granted the debt reprieve programme . . . we have recorded that over 72% of our student population have settled their outstanding debts and have been able to pay their tuition fees, or were able to pay tuition fees and deposits," Gervasius says.

She says the university has extended its registration period twice already this semester to provide opportunities for all students to register.

"We have admitted a bunch of students. We have a debt reprieve that was granted, and apart from this . . . we have extended registration," she says.

Nangolo says Nust is one of the tertiary institutions where students are burdened most severely by debt.

She says she is satisfied that the university is listening to the students' pleas.

"Nust was reluctant to have such a system, but we are proud that they finally listened to the students and that there's a plan," Nangolo says.

The university has extended the second semester's registration period to 9 Friday (today) for all students.

This was confirmed in a statement sent out by the university on Wednesday.

"There will be no further extension beyond this date, since second semester lectures have already commenced on 15 July," the statement reads.

It says the university understands and empathises with the financial challenges some students may be facing, and encourages those experiencing difficulties to engage with financial aid and student support services.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.