Namibia: University's Debt Reprieve Pays Off

About 72% of students who have owed the Namibian University of Science and Technology (Nust) have paid their dues.

Acting university spokesperson Nashilongo Gervasius says this is thanks to a debt reprieve programme that was announced recently.

This is in response to Namibia National Students Organisation (Nanso) president Dorthea Nangolo's plea that Nust students are struggling to pay their debts.

Nangolo earlier claimed that Nust was "very reluctant to have a payment plan".

"Since we have granted the debt reprieve programme . . . we have recorded that over 72% of our student population have settled their outstanding debts and have been able to pay their tuition fees, or were able to pay tuition fees and deposits," Gervasius says.

She says the university has extended its registration period twice already this semester to provide opportunities for all students to register.

"We have admitted a bunch of students. We have a debt reprieve that was granted, and apart from this . . . we have extended registration," she says.

Nangolo says Nust is one of the tertiary institutions where students are burdened most severely by debt.

She says she is satisfied that the university is listening to the students' pleas.

"Nust was reluctant to have such a system, but we are proud that they finally listened to the students and that there's a plan," Nangolo says.

The university has extended the second semester's registration period to 9 Friday (today) for all students.

This was confirmed in a statement sent out by the university on Wednesday.

"There will be no further extension beyond this date, since second semester lectures have already commenced on 15 July," the statement reads.

It says the university understands and empathises with the financial challenges some students may be facing, and encourages those experiencing difficulties to engage with financial aid and student support services.