Ethiopia Launches Its 'Climate Action' Pledge to Plant 100 Million Trees Around Refugee Hosting Areas to Counter Deforestation

To mark the launch of Ethiopia's 2023 Global Refugee Forum's "Climate Action" pledge, Deputy Prime Minister of Ethiopia, H.E. Ato Temesgen Tiruneh, Line Ministries, Government Higher Officials, Refugees and Returnees Service (RRS), UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, NGOs, UN agencies and various embassies planted tree seedlings at the Gulele Botanical Garden on 8 August.

Aiming to plant 100 million tree seedlings in and around the refugee hosting areas, Ethiopia's "Climate Action" pledge aspires to counter the negative consequences of deforestation.

Opening the event, Deputy Prime Minister of Ethiopia, H.E. Ato Temesgen Tiruneh, emphasized the nation's commitment to humanitarian efforts, stating, "The people and government of Ethiopia are fulfilling their promise by hosting over 1.1 million refugees. While it is a global responsibility to host and protect refugees, it is equally vital to address the challenges that arise from accommodating such large numbers."

Most refugees hosted in Ethiopia rely on firewood for their cooking, impacting the environment. This dependence on firewood has led to deforestation and the loss of biodiversity in areas where refugees are being hosted. Efforts are underway to identify alternative affordable energy sources, however, this sector remains severely underfunded.

Director General of RRS, Teyiba Hassen also noted that "Ethiopia is hosting one of the largest refugee populations in Africa sharing its resources. Therefore, it is imperative that the international community provides adequate support, adhering to the principles of international responsibility and burden-sharing. This collaboration is essential to mitigate the impact on Ethiopia's natural resources, given the significant number of refugees the country is hosting."

RRS, UNHCR and NGO partners are implementing various programmes including natural resource management, environmental rehabilitation, and afforestation to compensate the impact on the local environment.

"This tree planting campaign at the Gulele Botanical Garden showcases our collaborative efforts in terms of clean and better environment for all of us" said Andrew Mbogori, UNHCR's Representative in Ethiopia. "UNHCR will continue supporting government initiatives while reducing its environmental footprint in Ethiopia," he added.

RRS and UNHCR are working toward integrating these activities under the Ethiopian Government's plans including the Green Legacy Initiative and the National Soil and Water Conservation Program.

Since 2021, over 2 million multi-purpose tree seedlings have been planted across the refugee sites and their hosting communities. These planting campaigns included community sensitization on environmental rehabilitation, climate change and natural resource management.

As Climate Change and the Environment remain a priority in the strategic objectives of RRS and UNHCR, additional funding could provide 200,000 refugees (20% of total refugees in Ethiopia in 2024) with access to renewable energy sources.

The Government of Ethiopia has developed progressive policies to demonstrate its commitment to refugees' protection. Ethiopia has made significant pledges at the 2023 Global Refugee Forum including on Human Settlements, private sector engagement, access to land and digital connectivity. However, additional support is required to ensure these pledges are implemented.

Ethiopia is now host to over 1.1 million refugees, making it Africa's third largest refugee hosting country. Despite its own challenges and needs, Ethiopia has generously opened its doors and has often been at the frontline of receiving refugees.

