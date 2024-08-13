Rwanda: Ethiopia, Rwanda Aim for Aviation Hub Status As Kenya Faces Hurdles

13 August 2024
Business Day Africa (Nairobi)
By Gerald Andae

Ethiopia and Rwanda are making significant strides to establish themselves as key aviation hubs in East Africa, with substantial investments in airport infrastructure as Kenya tethers with the expansion of JKIA.

Kenya continues to grapple with challenges surrounding the expansion of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), the region's primary transit hub.

Ethiopia has signed an agreement to design a new four-runway airport, set to be Africa's largest upon its completion in 2029, according to the CEO of state-owned Ethiopian Airlines.

The new facility aims to alleviate pressure on Bole International Airport, which is expected to soon reach its maximum capacity of 25 million passengers annually.

Meanwhile, Kenya is grappling with public outcry and resistance from rights groups over a proposed 30-year deal with India's Adani Group to revamp JKIA.

The airport's expansion plans have been mired in controversy, further complicating the country's efforts to maintain its status as a regional aviation leader.

Kenya's previous attempt to expand JKIA was halted in 2016, when the construction of the Green Field Terminal was canceled.

The project, awarded to China National Aero-Technology International Engineering Corporation (CATIC), was designed to handle 20 million passengers annually.

Despite significant progress, including the mobilisation of 90 percent of the required equipment, the project was abruptly shelved.

JKIA, which has long served as a critical transit hub for East Africa, continues to operate with only one runway, limiting its capacity to accommodate growing passenger traffic.

The Kenyan government recently approved the JKIA Medium Term Investment Plan, which includes upgrades to the passenger terminal, runway, taxiway, and apron and it has been banking on foreign investors for expansion.

In Rwanda, Qatar Airways is positioning Kigali as its African hub, leveraging fifth freedom rights to operate flights to multiple destinations without returning to Doha.

The Gulf carrier has invested heavily in Bugesera Airport, holding a 60 percent stake in the project. The airport, scheduled to open in 2027, will have an initial capacity of eight million passengers annually.

