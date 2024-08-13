Zimbabwe: Let Us Not Take for Granted the Freedom We Enjoy Today - Says Mnangagwa in Heroes Day Message

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa in his Heroes Day commemoration message told Zimbabweans not to take for granted the freedom they are now enjoying after the country gained its independence in 1980.

Zimbabwe has recently witnessed a crackdown on opposition and human rights defenders who are accused of plotting to destabilize peace during the SADC Summit scheduled for the end of this week.

Among those arrested are opposition leader Jacob Ngarivhume, and human rights defenders Namatai Kwekweza, Robson Chere and Samuel Gwenzi.

The arrested, the government has said, are working in cahoots with foreign powers. Human rights watchdogs, the US and UK embassies have condemned the crackdown on dissenting voices.

Security forces have been deployed in the capital and some other areas outside Harare to maintain peace during the summit.

Zimbabwe will host the SADC Heads of State and Government at the New Parliament Building in Harare where Mnangagwa will assume the rotational chairmanship of the regional bloc.

Addressing Zimbabweans and some regional delegates who are already in the country at the 44th Heroes Day commemorations this Monday, Mnangagwa said, "The Zimbabwe that our departed liberators whom we are gathered here to commemorate would have loved to live in: in harmony and always committed to the betterment of mankind.

"As we celebrate Heroes Day, let us not take for granted the Independence and freedom that we are enjoying today, which was brought about by the sacrifices of the courageous men and women, who fought against the brutal racist colonial regime".

Added Mnangagwa, "Today's celebrations come a few days before our hosting of the SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government, where we will also be assuming the Chairmanship of our regional body. Build-up events and activities have already commenced, including the SADC Industrialisation Week as well as the Standing Committee of Senior Officials' Meetings.

"I once again take this opportunity to thank all Zimbabweans for maintaining a peaceful environment across the length and breadth of our Motherland".