Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Honours Truck Driver Butau for 'Selfless Sacrifice' in 2021 Accident

President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Monday honoured Kadoma truck driver Sirizani Butau for his heroism following a tragic accident that occurred in 2021 in Mutare.

Butau was one of the first responders after a fuel tanker collided with a bus. He rushed to the scene assisting people out of the bus that had caught fire.

After sustaining multiple burns on his hands and legs from rescuing the survivors, Butau spent his 2021 Christmas holiday in hospital.

As Zimbabwe was celebrating its 44th National Heroes Day celebrations which were being held in Harare at the National Heroes Acre, President Mnangagwa honoured Butau with the Gold Cross of Zimbabwe award for his bravery.

"Fellow Zimbabweans and Dear Comrades; Our 44th Heroes Day commemorations are marking a milestone in that we are conferring medals to a total of 184 310 Veterans of the Liberation Struggle who include 56 681 War Veterans; 7 839 Ex-Political Prisoners, Detainees and Restrictees; 110 374 War Collaborators; and 9 990 Non- Combatant Cadres.

"We will also confer honours and awards to deserving persons as follows: the Royal Order of Munhumutapa; the Gold Cross of Zimbabwe; the Silver Cross of Zimbabwe; the Commendation Medal; and the Independence Medal.

"The conferment of medals on individuals who exhibited valour and performed distinguished humanitarian acts in various fields is intended to immortalise and memorialise the actions of the individuals.

"We are also honouring the Black Umfolosi ensemble for their song "Unity" which has stood the test of time. The song fosters unity in recognition of the fact that we are one people and one nation of Zimbabwe despite our diverse geographical locations. From Plumtree to Mutare, from Beitbridge to Chirundu, we are one people, united by one national flag and one national anthem", said Mnangagwa.

However, President Mnangagwa also presented the 'Silver Cross of Zimbabwe' medal to the two siblings Luckmore and Peace Magaya who rescued their mother after she was attacked by a crocodile in Mhondoro, in early January.