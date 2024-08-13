South Africa: Cape Town Homeless Begin Shelter Move - South African News Briefs - August 13, 2024

Cape Town Homeless Begin Shelter Move

Hundreds of homeless people in Cape Town's CBD have begun relocating to shelters and Safe Spaces, just ahead of the City of Cape Town's plan to remove them, reports News24. Monday, August 12th, marked the deadline for the homeless to dismantle their tents, or face having their structures demolished by the Sheriff of the Court. In June, the Western Cape High Court issued a final eviction order, mandating the removal of homeless people from various unlawful occupation sites, including Buitengracht, FW de Klerk Boulevard, Foregate Square, the taxi rank, and Foreshore, Helen Suzman Boulevard, Strand Street, Foreshore/N1, Virginia Avenue, and the Mill Street Bridge by July 30.

Hawks Arrest Police Officers for Corruption and Kidnapping

Four police officers attached to the crime intelligence unit and two civilians have been arrested by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (also known as the Hawks) for alleged corruption, extortion, kidnapping, and assault, reports IOL. Gauteng Hawks spokesperson, Captain Lloyd Ramovha, said that the incident began when the victim was approached by police officers dressed in civilian clothing. They drove him to a location outside Fairlands police station, where they informed him that he was under investigation for fraud. The victim was then taken to his home in Fourways, where he was assaulted. The assailants seized his phone and transferred R180,000 from his bank account into one of their own accounts.

Four Children Die in Gauteng School Tragedies

Three children have tragically passed away at Evaton Primary School in Sebokeng, Gauteng, according to News24. Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane reported that the children fell ill on Monday, just before their untimely deaths. At approximately 08:00, a Grade 4 teacher noticed a boy feeling unwell and brought him to the school's sick bay. "Despite immediate efforts to assist, the pupil remained unresponsive. Emergency services and the boy's mother were promptly contacted," said Chiloane. In a heartbreaking development, the boy's sibling, a Grade 3 student, was also brought to the sick bay, mentioning that they had eaten pap, milk, and biscuits at home. Sadly, she too soon became unresponsive.

