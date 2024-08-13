Zimbabwe to Construct 250 Megawatts Solar Plant to Deal With Incessant Power Outages

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa says the government is in the process of constructing two solar power plants with a total capacity of 250 megawatts to alleviate the country from a power deficit.

Zimbabwe is in the throes of power outages which the government is blaming on the El Nino-induced drought which has decreased water levels at the country's hydro-generating plant in Kariba

Drought, coupled with antiquated power plants in Hwange has seen the government implementing power cuts.

Mnangagwa said Hwange 7 and 8 Units that were commissioned last year will boost the power supply in the country.

"The role of the energy and power sector in socio-economic development through industrialisation cannot be over-emphasised.

"Low power production levels at Kariba Power Station are being offset by the Hwange 7 & 8 expansion project, which now feeds a constant supply to the national grid.

"Among numerous power augmentation projects, two large solar plants with a total capacity of 250 megawatts are being developed and will soon be commissioned," said Mnangagwa.

As of August 10 2024, Zimbabwe Power Company was producing 1314MW with Hwange Power station providing 1099MW and Kariba hydropower station generating 215MW.

Zimbabwe reportedly requires 5000MW of energy to sustain households and the industry with imports from South Africa, Mozambique and Zambia failing to meet the threshold.

Zambia which shares the Kariba Hydropower station with Zimbabwe announced that it will be importing energy from Zimbabwe as it buckles under the El Nino-induced drought.