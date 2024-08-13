Zimbabwe: Warriors Hastily Assemble for ZDF Celebrations As Zambia Pulls Out Amid Diplomatic Tiff

ZIMBABWE Football Association (ZIFA) has hastily assembled a squad to play Zimbabwe Defence Forces select Tuesday at Rufaro Stadium after Zambia Defence Forces withdrew as tensions between the two neighbours persist.

ZIFA announced Monday a 21 men squad made up of players from the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

The team will be led by technical director Jethro Hunidzarira, standing in for newly appointed Warriors coach Michael Nees.

This follows the withdrawal of Zambia Defence Forces who had been scheduled to play their Zimbabwean counterparts as part of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces celebrations.

Zambia's withdrawal from the celebrations comes on the back of diplomatic tension between Harare and Lusaka.

In June, President Emmerson Mnangagwa alleged Zambia was going to bed with Western imperialists by allowing the United States to establish military bases in its country, a development he claimed threatened Zimbabwe's security, which made him feel isolated.

In response, Zambia wrote to the African Union and Southern African Development Community (SADC) to resolve the diplomatic dispute.

Speaking at a post-cabinet media briefing last week Minister of Information Jenfan Muswere indicated that the Zambia Defence Forces would be part of the celebrations.

"The major update on the Defence Forces Day Celebrations is that the select team from the Zambian Defence Forces will play the select team from the Zimbabwe Defence Forces at Rufaro Stadium," said Muswere.

Warriors Squad

Goalkeepers

Donovan Bernard (Chicken Inn), Reward Muza (Highlanders)

Defenders

Andrew Mbeba (Highlanders), Farai Banda (Manica Diamonds), Godknows Murwira (CapsUnited), Blessing Kagudu (Herentals), Miguel Fieldman (Bulawayo Chiefs), Isheanesu Mauchi (Simba Bhora), Allan Chapinduka (Telone), Abel Gwatidzo (Yadah FC)

Midfielders

Brian Banda (FC Platinum), Juan Mutudza (FC Platinum), McKinnon Mushore (Highlanders), Walter Musona (Simba Bhora), Michael Tapera (Manica Diamonds), Kingsley Mureremba (Caps United), Junior Bunjira (Caps United), Collen Mleya (ZPC Kariba), Michael Charamba (Chicken Inn)

Forwards

Tymon Machope (Simba Bhora), William Manondo (Caps United), Washington Mapuwa (Greenfuel)