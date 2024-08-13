Uganda: 1000 Units of Blood Collected During ICPAU Donation Drive in Mbale

As the school term draws to a close, the Mbale Regional Blood Bank has issued an urgent appeal for blood donations to prevent a looming shortage.

With students, who make up the bulk of regular donors, soon leaving for holidays, there is growing concern over potential blood crises, particularly threatening the lives of children and expectant mothers.

Dr. Ahmed Bumba, Director of the Mbale Regional Blood Bank, highlighted the critical need for public participation in blood donation during this period.

"We want to appreciate the students and managers of schools because we have had adequate amounts of blood," he said, emphasizing the importance of their contributions, which have ensured a steady supply throughout the term, saving many lives.

Serving 26 districts and over 82 health facilities across eastern Uganda, the Mbale Regional Blood Bank relies heavily on school donations to meet the region's demands.

Mbale Regional Referral Hospital, the largest consumer, requires over 1,000 units of blood each month.

The end of the school term, however, brings the challenge of a potential shortage, with the blood bank urging the wider community to step in and donate to help save lives.

In response to this need, accounting professionals, organized by the Institute of Certified Public Accountants (CPA Uganda), spearheaded a successful campaign that collected 1,000 units of blood.

The blood bank praised this initiative and called on other corporate bodies to follow suit.

Timothy Ediomu, representing the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda (ICPAU), emphasized the importance of community engagement for accountants, stating, "It is part of giving back to the community that we come from and live."

Kenneth Wamanga, the Chief Financial Officer of Mbale District, elaborated on their involvement in the blood donation initiative, noting, "We are losing lives, losing children, so we are also coming out to save lives as a commitment to the wellbeing of the people we serve."

Their participation reflects a broader commitment to societal well-being, extending beyond their professional responsibilities.

Dr. Stephen Obbo, Director of Mbale Regional Referral Hospital, attributed the high blood consumption to the prevalence of severe anemia among children and expectant mothers, as well as the influx of late-stage referrals from lower-tier facilities.

He emphasized the need for improved initial care at these facilities, advocating for a hub-and-spoke model to strengthen their capacity and reduce the burden on the regional hospital.

"Referrals often come in late, having been poorly managed in the periphery, which leads to poor outcomes. We handle many patients who could have been managed in the peripheral facilities," Dr. Obbo noted.

The blood shortage has been a significant contributor to maternal and child deaths at Mbale Regional Referral Hospital, underscoring the urgent need for ongoing public support in blood donation efforts.