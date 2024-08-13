Tanzania: CCM Out to Tackle Gambling Habits, Moral Decay

THE ruling party, CCM, has promised to engage the government in tackling moral decay among the youth, including excessive engagement in gambling and betting.

During his ongoing visit to Geita Region, CCM Secretary-General Ambassador Emmanuel Nchimbi said the party is committed to addressing significant concerns raised by local residents regarding excessive youth engagement in gambling.

"The party will work on all the issues contributing to moral decay among the youth, including gambling and betting. We will also continue to direct the government to address development challenges facing society," he said.

While visiting Bwanga Ward in Chato District, Dr Nchimbi responded to complaints about the rise in gambling and betting, which he said has led to detrimental effects on youth behaviour, including selling personal property to fund their gambling habits.

Dr Nchimbi assured the community that the party would actively address these issues, emphasising the importance of safeguarding the moral fabric of both current and future generations.

He acknowledged the specific concerns raised by Bwanga resident Mathayo Abdallah, who highlighted how gambling, particularly the game known as Bonanza, has led some youths to steal livestock from their homes to finance their gambling activities.

Dr Nchimbi pledged to work on implementing regulations to curb gambling-related problems.

In addition to addressing gambling concerns, Ambassador Nchimbi directed the Chato District Commissioner, Mr Said Nkuba, to enforce the decision made by a team of eight ministers, which allowed Bwanga residents to use a reserve area for agricultural purposes.

This directive follows complaints that some conservation officers had been preventing residents from engaging in agricultural activities despite the ministers' order.

Dr Nchimbi stressed that the decision must be upheld for the benefit of the local population, which heavily relies on agriculture.

Speaking at the event, the Member of Parliament for Chato constituency, Dr Medard Kalemani, called for the expansion of Bwanga Health Centre to a district hospital level.

He requested the construction of additional buildings, including administration, children and maternal wards, to accommodate the high number of patients and pregnant women seeking medical care.

Dr Kalemani also proposed that the Matebe area, which falls within a conservation zone, be granted village status to improve access to essential services such as healthcare, education and electricity.

Dr Nchimbi's visit and directives reflect the party's commitment to addressing pressing local issues and improving the welfare of the people in Geita Region.