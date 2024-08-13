South Africa: Five Months After Police Drive Into Woman, Breaking Her Pelvis, SAPS Probe Is Still Incomplete

Nolwazi Tokhwe says her life has dramatically changed

Nolwazi Tokhwe sustained a broken pelvis and a fractured spine when she was knocked down by a police van in March this year.

She says she was dismissed from her job in July because she could not cope with the unbearable pain.

The mother of two now has to rely on her children's social grant money and her sister who is the sole breadwinner in the home.

SAPS said Tokhwe's case is under investigation.

Five months after a Cape Town woman was knocked down by a police van, SAPS says it is still investigating the case. Meanwhile Nolwazi Tokhwe says she has lost her job and her life has dramatically worsened.

Tokhwe was walking from her home in Capricorn to fetch younger relatives from a busy street party in Berg Street in March. When she arrived, she found a chaotic scene with youngsters scrambling as police tried to disperse them.

Tokhwe says she was about to cross the road in the dark when a police van came speeding "out of nowhere" , knocked her over and apparently drove over her right arm. Witnesses told GroundUp that the officer, who is known to Tokhwe, did not stop to help or to check on her condition.

She sustained a broken pelvis and a fractured spine.

Since the incident, Tokhwe says her life has been miserable.

She has been dismissed from her job at a call centre. "I was dismissed in July mainly because I was not coping at work due to physical pain on my lower back. Sometimes the pain was unbearable, and I would end up staying away from work or calling in sick. Painkillers aren't as effective for me anymore," says Tokhwe.

She underwent treatment at Victoria Hospital for about a week and was discharged to recover at home. She says she still can't walk long distances or sit for long periods.

"Now my sister is the only breadwinner, taking care of all six relatives in the house. I get a social grant for my two children, which I contribute, but it is not enough," she said.

She has filed an application for unemployment benefits at the labour department.

Tokhwe opened a case against the police officer who knocked her, but says nothing much has happened.

"After I opened the case in March, there was little to no communication from the investigating officer. He came to my home last Wednesday, but he did not say much, except that the docket was taken to a prosecutor at Muizenberg Magistrates Court. He also asked me a few more questions regarding the incident," said Tokhwe.

Western Cape police spokesperson Frederick Van Wyk confirmed that Tokhwe's case is still under investigation. "The docket was referred to the public prosecutor and is currently with the investigating officer. After the finalisation of the investigation, the docket will be returned to the public prosecutor."

But Tokhwe is afraid nothing will be done. "I don't have much hope," she says.

"I still see the officer who knocked me down in the area, sometimes he will drive past my house. He hasn't even come up to me, faced me and apologised for what he did, leaving me lying there."

"I think it is unfair that he still has a job and goes about his life as usual while my life is messed up," said Tokhwe.