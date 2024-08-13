Somalia: Somali and Kenyan Presidents Meet, Vow to Strengthen Regional Cooperation

The Presidents of Somalia and Kenya have held high-level talks, reaffirming their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and addressing the pressing challenges facing the region.

The meeting, which took place in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, saw President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of Somalia and President William Ruto of Kenya engage in extensive discussions focusing on counter-terrorism efforts and avenues for further cooperation.

According to a post on the official social media platform of Villa Somalia, the presidential residence, the two leaders emphasized the importance of the long-standing people-to-people relations that have characterized the interaction between the two neighboring countries.

"Their discussions centred on the pressing challenges facing the region, including efforts to counter terrorism and explore further avenues of cooperation," read the statement.

Both Mohamud and Ruto expressed a shared commitment to advancing regional peace, stability, and development, signaling a renewed focus on diplomatic relations and regional integration.

The meeting comes at a crucial time, as Somalia navigates a delicate diplomatic dispute with Ethiopia over the Berbera port deal with the breakaway region of Somaliland. In this context, Turkey has emerged as a key mediator, with its Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, playing a pivotal role in facilitating talks between Somalia and Ethiopia.

"Turkey's role has been crucial in addressing the diplomatic impasse that followed Ethiopia's agreement with Somaliland, a breakaway region of Somalia," the statement noted.

Fidan has underscored the importance of resolving the tensions between Somalia and Ethiopia, stating that Somalia is willing to offer Ethiopia access to the sea in exchange for Ethiopia's recognition and respect for Somalia's sovereignty. The Turkish Foreign Minister expressed optimism that an agreement could be reached, provided that Ethiopia acknowledges Somalia's territorial integrity and political sovereignty.

The next round of negotiations between Somalia and Ethiopia is scheduled for September 2, 2024, with Fidan set to lead the talks.