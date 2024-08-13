Southern Africa: President Commends Peace Ahead of SADC Summit

Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa has commended Zimbabwe for the prevailing peace ahead of the 44th SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government set for Saturday when the President will assume the Chair of the regional bloc until August next year.

Zimbabwe is now ready to host a memorable SADC Summit as most preparatory works have been completed.

Speaking at the main Heroes Day celebrations in Harare yesterday, President Mnangagwa said peace also prevailed during the build up to the 7th SADC Industrialisation Week as well as the meetings of the Standing Committee of Senior Officials.

"I once again take this opportunity to thank all Zimbabweans for maintaining a peaceful environment across the length and breadth of our motherland. Our brand remains that of a progressive and loving people who are hospitable, not only to their kith and kin, but to all persons created in the image of the Lord Almighty," he said.

President Mnangagwa said visitors should feel at home away from home, that "we are one with them", and that they shall always be free to visit, whether on business or on private affairs.

"That is the Zimbabwe that our departed liberators whom we are gathered here to commemorate would have loved to live in harmony and always committed to the betterment of mankind," he said.

In line with the mantra, "a friend to all and an enemy to none", Zimbabwe continued to form strategic alliances with traditional as well as new partners in both the region and beyond.

When President Mnangagwa assumes the SADC Chairmanship, Zimbabwe will be given an opportunity to lead the region on critical issues such as industrialisation, trade, integration, regional security and sustainable development over the next year.

The summit will be held under the theme, "Promoting innovation to unlock opportunities for sustained economic growth and development towards an industrialised SADC."