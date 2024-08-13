Zimbabwe: 7 Heroic Zimbabweans Honoured

President Mnangagwa yesterday conferred the Royal Order of Munhumutapa, the Order of the Star of Zimbabwe, the Gold Cross of Zimbabwe, Silver Cross of Zimbabwe and the Commendation Medal to seven individuals excelling in various spheres of influence.

The seven are former Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda who was conferred with the Order of the Star of Zimbabwe in Platinum, Mr Sirizani Butau and Jubilee Utsiwegota the Gold Cross of Zimbabwe, Peace Magaya and Luckmore Magaya the Silver Cross of Zimbabwe, Mr Devnanda Popatial the Royal Order of Munhumatapa and musical outfit Black Umfolosi the Order of the Star of Zimbabwe in Bronze.

The President hands over an award to Mr Devnanda Popatial (right) yesterday after he was awarded the Royal Order of Munhumutapa for his contribution towards the liberation struggle.

Dr Sibanda, was honoured for his immeasurable contributions in civil service, spanning over 43 years, while Mr Butau's Gold Cross of Zimbabwe was in recognition of his efforts in saving lives at an accident scene in Mutare in 2021. Ms Utsiwegota was conferred with the Gold Cross of Zimbabwe posthumously, for her heroic efforts during an armed robbery which resulted in her getting shot in 2022.

The Magaya boys, Peace aged 12 and Luckmore aged 9, were awarded the Silver Cross of Zimbabwe for saving their grandmother from a crocodile attack early this year. Black Umfolosi was awarded for their timeless classic song "Unity".

Mr Popatial's award, the highest for a foreign citizen, was for his contributions during the liberation struggle in Mozambique when Zanu relocated to Maputo

Another large block of Zimbabwe Independence Medals were also awarded at the end of last week as growing research finds those who have missed out on previous occasions for their contribution to the victory at independence.

Speaking at the 44th Heroes Day commemorations held at the National Heroes Acre yesterday, President Mnangagwa said the conferment of awards and honours was to immortalise and memorialise the actions of the generality of Zimbabweans.

"Our 44th Heroes Day commemorations are marking a milestone in that we are now conferring medals to a total of 184 310 veterans of the liberation struggle who include 56 681 war veterans, 7 839 ex-political prisoners, detainees and restrictees, 110 374 war collaborators; and 9 990 non-combatant cadres.

The President Mnangagwa hands over a Gold Cross of Zimbabwe Award to Mr Sirizani Butau, the truck driver who put his life in danger while saving travellers who were trapped on a bus after it collided with a fuel tanker near Mutare in December 2021.- Pictures: Memory Mangombe.

"The conferment of medals on individuals who exhibited valour and performed distinguished humanitarian acts in various fields is intended to immortalise and memorialise the actions of the individuals.

"We are also honouring the Black Umfolosi ensemble for their song Unity which has stood the test of time. The song fosters unity in recognition of the fact that we are one people and one nation of Zimbabwe despite our diverse geographical locations.

"From Plumtree to Mutare, from Beitbridge to Chirundu, we are one people, united by one national flag and one national anthem," said the President.

Dr Sibanda said he was overjoyed by the recognition from President Mnangagwa, adding that surely the country was closer towards the attainment of Vision 2030. "I felt very much happy and I want to pay special tribute to the President for recognising what I did not only with him, but his predecessors including the non-executive President Reverend Banana . . . that is why we are confident that the realisation of Vision 2030 is near us," he said.

Mr Butau said it had been an honour to be rewarded for his heroics. "It's a great pleasure being honoured, it is something that I was not expecting to happen but I feel so honoured to be honoured today," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"That instinct of humanity should kick in when you feel someone needs help."

Peace said: "Ndinonzwa kufara neaward yandapihwa, ndongotiwo munhu akaita zvakanaka unowanawo makomborero kuna Mwari (I am very happy that I have received the award and I know as a person if you do good things you will get blessings from God)."

Nine-year-old Luckmore said he was elated by the honour from President Mnangagwa. "The President did a very great thing for us," he said.

Mr Popatial said he was elated.

"I am on top of the world and I dedicate this prize to the people of Zimbabwe and those who sacrificed their lives and dedicated all their efforts for the liberation struggle of Zimbabwe. I am very much honoured by this great recognition," he said.