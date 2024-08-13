Tunisia: President of Republic Meets Prime Minister, Emphasises Duty of Impartiality Within Administration

Tunis — President Kais Saied stressed the duty of impartiality and discretion imposed on everyone in any position within the administration and the need to treat all its members equally.

This came during a meeting with Prime Minister Kamel Madouri at Carthage Palace on Monday.

The Head of State was quoted in a presidency statement as saying that there would be no hesitation in taking legal action against any official who failed to fulfil the responsibilities assigned to him by law.

The meeting also dealt with a number of issues, including ensuring the normal functioning of the State and discussing draft texts to be submitted to the Council of Ministers.

In addition to the project relating to the High Council of Education, the Head of State stressed the urgency of drafting a law regulating the relationship between the Assembly of People's Representatives and the National Council of Regions and Districts.

The President of the Republic stressed the need to prepare well for school subsidies and to find new concepts to ensure the provision of school materials to those who cannot afford them, highlighting the social role of the State in this regard.

"The devastation that has affected many basic public institutions and facilities calls for urgent measures to alleviate the suffering of citizens, as well as the development of programmes that will be completed quickly, while confronting all those who work to obstruct them, whether from within or outside the administration," the statement reads.