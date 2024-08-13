Tunisia: 'Governors Must Be Appointed Based Solely On Loyalty to Tunisia' - President Kais Saied

12 August 2024
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis — President Kais Saied discussed the reshulffe of governors during a meeting on Monday afternoon at the Carthage Palace with Minister of the Interior, Khaled Nouri, and Sofiene Bessadok, Secretary of State to the Minister of the Interior in charge of National Security.

In this context, he stressed that the selection should be based solely on loyalty to Tunisia and that each regional or local official should fully assume his responsibilities and seek solutions within the framework of state policy and in full respect of the law.

"There should be no barriers or doors between these officials and the citizens, and the latter should not have only one address to turn to, which is the Presidency of the Republic."

The meeting also tackled the general security situation in the country.

The President of the Republic reiterated the need for greater vigilance, especially at this time "when those who have corrupted and sabotaged are still chasing the mirage of returning to the past," according to the statement.

