Ethiopia: Govt Urges TPLF to Respect Board's Decision

The Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) ought to respect the decision made by the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) regarding its legal reinstatement as it conforms to the Pretoria Peace Agreement,the Federal Government Communication Services (GCS) urged.

In a statement released yesterday, GCS has urged the party to respect the decision made by the NEBE in accordance with the spirit of the Pretoria Agreement which commands TPLF to be abided by the constitution and constitutional organs including the national election board.

According to the service, the federal government has discharged its obligations as per the agreement such as removing TPLF from the terrorist list and facilitating amendment of laws to address the party's legal status issue which has now been effectively resolved.

"By closing the chapter of the issue of registration and legality, all stakeholders should now focus on sustaining peace, reconstruction and development agenda," it added.

On Friday, NEBE had rejected TPLF's request to reinstate its pre-war legal status, instead granting it a certificate of legal personality as a new political party under special conditions. The board stated that there is no legal basis to reinstate TPLF's pre-war legal status.

Few days ago,NEBE based on the confirmation given by the Ministry of Justice and documents submitted by the party, decided to register TPLF as a political party under special consideration.

This, the statement recalled, was in accordance with Article 2 (1) of the recently amended Election Proclamation No. 1332/2016.

The statement recalled that the government revoked TPLF's legal political status since the TPLF was clearly involved in outrage against the Constitution.

The Board examined the request and decided on May 12, 2023, thus there was no legal provision in Proclamation No. 1162/2019 that allowed for the restoration of the party's former shape and posture.

Its former existence as a party was dissolved due its involvement in rebellious activities, and as a result could not win its compliant of regaining its former status.

It is clear that the TPLF is bound to a legal obligation to work in compliance with the country's political parties registration law and the mandate of the election board.

Therefore, regardless of the Pretoria Agreement, the issue of the legal personality of the TPLF is a matter that should be resolved only in accordance with the relevant laws and the procedures of the NEBE, the statement disclosed.