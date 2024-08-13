Tanzania: Samia to Launch NMB-Funded Pre-Primary School

NMB Bank will hand over a 600m/- pre-primary school to President Samia Suluhu Hassan at the 2024 Kizimkazi Festival.

The foundation stone for the construction of Tasani pre-primary school in the Tasani Village of Makunduchi, funded by NMB, was laid by Dr Samia last year.

This year's Kizimkazi Festival, which is a platform for launching development projects implemented by the Zanzibar government and development partners, including private institutions, will be inaugurated by Zanzibar President Dr Hussein Mwinyi on Saturday of this week.

Equally, during this year's festival edition, NMB plans to train over 700 entrepreneurs on financial literacy, investment, and strengthening their entrepreneurial activities.

NMB was announced among the sponsors of this year's Kizimkazi Festival, alongside other co-sponsors, namely Tanzania Tourism Board, Mwanamke Initiatives Foundation, ASAS, CRDB, NBC, TADB, PBZ, TIB, In Focus Studio, Livestream, DSFA, TAHA, BoT, Tallahassee Community College, and Tanzania Unforgettable.

While introducing the festival sponsors, the Chairman of the Kizimkazi Festival, Mahfudh Said Omar, said yesterday that each sponsor will have designated days to fulfill their contractual obligations to broaden opportunities for facilitators.

During the sponsors' introduction, NMB Bank's Zanzibar Cluster Manager, Ms Naima Said Shaame, stated, "We regard this festival highly, knowing the importance of our partnership since its inception.

Our participation this year will be as significant as our extensive presence as a bank."

"NMB values economic growth both individually and nationally. We sponsor the Kizimkazi Festival because it serves as a catalyst for enhancing the economy and income of individuals and the nation as a whole," she added.

For this year's festival, NMB will have a series of activities, namely providing training to over 700 entrepreneurs on financial literacy, investment, and strengthening their entrepreneurial activities.

Secondly, there will be a special day called NMB Day on August 20, featuring the launch and handover of the Tasani Preparatory School to President Samia, who laid its foundation stone on August 29 last year.

In addition to the handover ceremony, NMB Day will include sports activities at Dimani Field and an evening Singeli Night to open opportunities for local artists of this music genre in Zanzibar.

The third initiative by NMB during the Kizimkazi Festival 2024 is their informative booth at the exhibition grounds, which will offer financial services, educational resources on finance, and various banking information to attendees throughout the festival.