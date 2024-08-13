Egypt: Presidential Decree Pardoning 605 Elderly Prisoners

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al Sisi issued on Monday presidential decree pardoning 605 elderly prisoners with deteriorating health conditions who met the conditions for a presidential pardon from among the prisoners of the reform and rehabilitation centers as part of the national strategy for human rights.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Interior said the files of the released convicts were examined to make sure that the conditions of pardoning are met.

The released inmates expressed happiness at the release decision and expressed readiness to integrate into society.