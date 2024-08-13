Egypt: FM Participates in Launching Phase One of 'Magdi Yacoub Rwanda-Egypt Heart Centre'

12 August 2024
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates Badr Abdelatty on Monday participated in launching phase one of the establishment of the "Magdi Yacoub Rwanda-Egypt Heart Center" on the sidelines of his current visit of the Rwandan capital Kigali.

The center is considered a landmark project aimed at enhancing healthcare co-operation between the two nations.

Spokesman for the Foreign Ministry Ahmed Abu Zeid said that the foreign minister embarked on an inspection tour of the construction location of the centre.

Abdelatty held talks with the foreign and health ministers in Rwanda, accompanied by renowned heart surgeon Professor Sir Magdi Yacoub, added Abu Zeid.

A memorandum of understanding was signed for cooperation in the medications domain between the drug authority in Egypt and its counterpart in Rwanda, said the spokesman.

He said the foreign minister took part in the press conference after the celebrations, in which he extended the greeting to Rwandan President Paul Kagame for winning the recent presidential election.

Abdelatty said the center is expected to become a regional hub for cardiac surgery in east and central Africa to achieve aspirations of Rwanda in this regard, the spokesman added.

