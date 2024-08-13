Egypt: FM, Rwandan Counterpart Sign MOU On Transport Domains

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty held talks on Monday with Rwandan Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation Olivier Nduhungirehe on the sidelines of his visit to Kigali.

The two sides signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the transport domains.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Ahmed Abu Zeid said the foreign minister asserted during the talks that the Egyptian leadership gives top priority to Egyptian-African relations especially with the Nile Basin states that are linked by one fate and common goals serving their interests.

He stressed the importance of solving the continent problems through African initiatives. The foreign minister stressed Egypt's readiness to develop political dialogue level with Rwanda and open new cooperation horizons to achieve the aspirations of the two peoples especially in the economic and investment domains.

The spokesman asserted that the foreign minister welcomed Rwanda's decision to allocate a logistics area to support Egyptian investments in the Rwandan markets.

He expressed Egypt's keenness on supporting Rwandan brothers in all important sectors such as water management and health pointing out to the establishment of Magdi Yacoub heart centre in Rwanda to offer medical services for Rwandans.

The Egyptian foreign minister invited his Rwandan counterpart to visit Egypt in the nearest possible chance.

The talks between the two foreign ministers also dealt with key issues such as the Gaza crisis and the importance of reaching a ceasefire deal and delivery humanitarian aid to the Palestinian enclave.

They discussed the conditions in Libya and Sudan as well as the developments in the Horn of Africa, said the spokesman.

For his part, the Rwandan foreign Minister congratulated Abdelatty over his new post and stressed the importance of cooperation between the two sides in the economic and investment domains.