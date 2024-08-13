Ethiopia: Committee Says Historic Breakthrough in Resolving Amhara-Tigray Dispute Areas

Addis Ababa — The National Committee, tasked with finding a durable solution to the disputed areas of Tigray and Amhara regions, announced today that the efforts commenced to durably settle the dispute in accordance with the Pretoria Agreement and the Constitution has been successful.

The committee has held its merting in Addis Ababa today.

The committee emphasized in statment that a significant milestone has been achieved in the resolution of the longstanding dispute between the Amhara and Tigray regions.

The committee's efforts have resulted in the commencement of a process to permanently resolve the contested areas.

A technical committee established for this purpose has been diligently working to implement a 13-point action plan approved by the National Committee, the statement elaborated, adding that the focus of today's meeting was to review the committee's progress and assess the implementation of the plan on the ground.

According to the statement, the successful return of displaced persons (IDPs) to their homes in Raya and Tselemt has been a major achievement which was made possible through the collaborative efforts of the Amhara and Tigray regional governments, the National Defense Force, and federal security institutions.

The committee commended the resilience and cooperation of the affected communities, which have been instrumental in overcoming challenges and rebuilding their lives.

The committee emphasized that to ensure the effective administration of the newly settled areas, the National Committee has outlined a plan for the establishment of temporary local governments with the full participation of the entire people, which is an initiative aiming to empower communities to rebuild their lives and institutions until a permanent solution is found.

The committee also underscored the importance of public support in achieving this historic breakthrough and called on all stakeholders to continue working together to consolidate peace and stability in the region.