Africa: Inter-Sudanese Political Dialogue to Be Held Soon - AU High-Level Panel

Addis Ababa, — Chair of African Union High-Level Panel on Sudan, Mohamed Ibn Chambas disclosed that Sudanese are preparing to conduct political dialogue as soon as sufficient consultations are held with critical civilians and political actors.

Consultations towards the convening of the Inter-Sudanese Political Dialogue concluded today in Addis Ababa.

The three-day consultations brought together members of the AU expanded mechanism, diplomatic corps, representatives of Sudanese political and civil forces, it was indicated.

Chair of AU High-Level Panel on Sudan, Mohamed Ibn Chambas said the objective of these consultations is to get the views of civil and political actors, particularly as an input into the plan for inter-Sudanese political dialogue.

"The Sudanese Political Dialogue will be scheduled as soon as we have made sufficient consultations with critical civilians and political actors. And hopefully, in the next two months," he revealed.

The level of response to this round of consultation has been encouraging and it demonstrates the trust of these critical actors in the AU/IGAD efforts to return Sudan to constitutional order through the plan of inter-Sudanese political dialogue.

This meeting is an important step towards fully reconciling the various actors in the Sudanese political space towards building a process that will lead to a permanent end of this horrific war and return to democratic constitutional governance in Sudan, he noted.

"We must have a Sudanese owned and Sudanese led process that is inclusive. We ourselves, pledge to continue to exercise neutrality as mediators and to wait for reconciliation. We shall remain transparent and we will stay true to these core principles throughout the process," the chair elaborated.

The outcome document from participants following these consultations will be synthesized with the outcomes of other consultations, he said, adding "we would have to develop the guiding principles, possible agenda and criteria of representation at the main political dialogue."

IGAD Special Envoy for Sudan, Lawrence Korbandy said the meeting has represented, and continues to represent the role of the AU and IGAD which have brought together political and civilian forces to be able to carry out comprehensive inter-Sudanese dialogue.

"We therefore hope that the Sudanese political crisis that has continued for a long time will end. We hope that members and representatives of civilian and political forces who are in the meeting have shown a light on this issue. It is now time to end this war," he underlined.

Moreover, the envoy added that the situation in Sudan requires all of us to continuously work in order to achieve peace and stability in the country.

He reiterated that this is a historic responsibility, and which is also a moral between IGAD and the African Union, in order to resolve African issues with the African continent.