Rwanda: Over 1,000 Mount Kenya University Students Graduate, Varsity Chairman Announces Waiver of Former Students' Fees Arrears

The founder and chairman of Mount Kigali University and Mount Kenya University in Kenya, Prof. Simon Gicharu, has waived fees arrears owed by former students.

He made this announcement during the 25th graduation ceremony of Mount Kenya University, held at the main campus in Thika, Kenya, 5th August 2024. He stated that the waiver applies to former students of both sister universities. The ceremony was also celebrated via online at Mount Kigali University in Kigali.

More than 1,000 students from Rwanda graduated from Mount Kenya University. This cohort is part of the students graduating since the Mount Kenya University Rwanda campus changed its name to Mount Kigali University after being granted accreditation and legal personality to operate by the Government of Rwanda on 20th April 2024. The campus aims to roll out the remaining cohorts of Mount Kenya University students by 2026/7.

Prof. Gicharu also announced that two Bachelor of Science in Nursing graduates from these institutions will begin jobs in Austrian hospitals and elderly care homes next month. Rwanda's Aubin Byishimo and Kenya's Caroline Mwihaki will be the first to be employed under an agreement with Austrian health authorities and Lebenshilfe Tirol. More graduate nurses will join them later.

Noting these positive developments, Mount Kigali University Vice-Chancellor, Dr Martin Kimemia, said the future is bright for the institution's students. He stated that the university is committed to promoting growth and sustainability through robust research initiatives and a spirit of relentless innovation.

Dr Kimemia congratulated the graduands and highlighted the event's theme, "University Sustainability through Research and Innovation," which aligns with the government's vision of making Rwanda a nation that values education, innovation, and cultural heritage.

"At Mount Kigali University, students are integral to our research initiatives, actively contributing to knowledge creation. Through various programmes and participation in cutting-edge projects, they gain hands-on experience. Such exposure ranges from developing renewable energy solutions to conducting market analysis for sustainable enterprises. This work profoundly impacts their future careers and society," Dr Kimemia said.

Mount Kigali University has witnessed several groundbreaking innovations from its students. One of the most recent is the 'Smart Homes' system, which automates key features and appliances in modern houses. A group of six students, comprising Mugisha Emmanuel Junior and Eric Ruzima Nzigiye (civil and electronics engineers), Felix Prince Mubera and Jessica Kavira (back-end developers), and Urbain Ukwishaka and Pascal Herve Gumiriza (front-end developers), developed the system. This technology uses a specially designed mobile application that interprets voice commands to control windows, doors, lights, air conditioners, and other home appliances.

Dr Kimemia emphasised: "In an era when the higher education landscape is rapidly evolving, it is imperative that we, as a university, anchor our growth and sustainability in robust research initiatives and a spirit of relentless innovation."

He added: "Mount Kigali University prioritises research and innovation as the foundation of its future. In the past year, the university has achieved significant advancements in fields such as environmental sustainability and healthcare, thanks to the dedication of its faculty and students. These efforts not only enhance the university's academic reputation but also position it as a leader in seeking sustainable solutions to global challenges."

Mount Kigali University Chairman, Prof. Innocent Mugisha, echoed these sentiments, saying, "Our commitment to fostering a culture of innovation and research excellence is unwavering. By investing in the development of our infrastructure and resources, we are enhancing our laboratories, libraries, and technology centres to create an environment where innovation can thrive. We believe that by providing our students and faculty with the necessary tools, we can make significant strides in addressing global challenges."

The graduates were awarded bachelor's, master's, and PhD degrees in a diverse array of fields, including education, health sciences, journalism and mass communication, hospitality and management, information technology, social sciences, nursing, and other disciplines.

Mount Kigali University is endowed with excellent infrastructure for learning, including adequate science and computer laboratories, a radio station, a university medical centre, hostels, and indoor games such as e-sports. Another addition to its developments is the Kigali Paramount Hotel, which is expected to open by the end of this year. The hotel will play a significant role in hands-on hospitality training as well as serving the public. To enhance the quality of training, the university will soon commence building another block of classrooms to accommodate its growing student numbers.

Recently, it introduced new programmes in Dental and Nursing to strengthen government initiatives aimed at enriching the healthcare system.