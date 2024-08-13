South Africa: Govt Pays Tribute to Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule

Government has joined the nation in mourning the passing of Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule, a stalwart in the gospel music industry and a beloved radio personality.

"Deepest condolences are extended to the Mbokazi and Nkambule families, as well as her Ukhozi FM family during this difficult time," the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) said.

Mbokazi-Nkambule reportedly passed away at Parklands Hospital in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, in the early hours of Monday.

"As the founder of the Crown Gospel Music Awards, Mbokazi-Nkambule provided a platform for gospel artists to be recognised and to showcase their talents; this contributed immensely in elevating the genre to new heights.

"Her dedication and love for gospel music has helped many and nurtured the growth of gospel music in South Africa.

"Mbokazi-Nkambule's voice resonated with millions while working as a radio personality on Ukhozi FM, where she captivated her listeners with her warmth, sincerity, and deep connection to her faith. She was a strong believer who was committed to her spiritual journey and the upliftment of others," GCIS said.

Mbokazi-Nkambule's contributions to the gospel music industry and the media will be remembered for generations to come.

"Her legacy will continue to inspire future generations of artists and broadcasters. As the country mourns her passing and remembering her remarkable life, let us stand with her family, friends, and all those who were touched by her work. May her soul rest in eternal peace," GCIS said.