Zimbabwe: President Honours Heroic Truck Driver, Mhondoro's Heroic Siblings

President Mnangagwa today conferred Awards of Honour on Mr Sirizani Butau, a heroic truck driver who saved many lives at an accident scene in Mutare in December 2021, and the two juveniles, Peace Magaya aged 12, and Luckmore Magaya aged 9, who saved their grandmother from a crocodile attack in Mhondoro earlier this year.

The awards were conferred during the National Heroes Day celebrations that were held at the National Heroes Acre today.

Mr Butau was awarded a Gold Cross of Zimbabwe while the Magaya siblings received the Silver Cross of Zimbabwe.

Butau was recognised for his selfless act when he put his life on the line to assist more than half a dozen people out of a bus that caught fire after colliding with a fuel tanker, even though his truck was not involved in the accident.

The Magaya siblings were honoured for their courageous act of saving their grandmother from a crocodile attack.

Despite their young ages, they managed to fight off a giant crocodile to rescue their grandmother.

The Awards of Honour are made in terms of Honours and Awards Act that empowers the President to confer such awards in his capacity as Grand Master of Order of Merit.

Other recipients of the awards today included Mr Devnanda Popatial who was awarded the Royal Order of Munhumutapa for his contribution towards the liberation struggle, Dr Misheck Sibanda who received the Order of the Star of Zimbabwe in Platinum for his immense contribution to the civil service spanning over 43 years, Dr Joseph Nyika Mushonga who was given the Commendation Medal and the late Jubilee Utsiwegota who was awarded the Gold Cross of Zimbabwe honour posthumously.

Utsiwegota was shot dead after she tried to save her mother from being assaulted by an armed robber.

Musical outfit Black Umfolosi was also awarded the Order of the Star of Zimbabwe in Bronze for their timeless classic song 'Unity'.