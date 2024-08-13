Somalia: Somali President Meets Rwandan Counterpart to Boost Ties

Kigali, Rwanda — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud met with his Rwandan counterpart, Paul Kagame, in Kigali on Monday to discuss ways to enhance bilateral relations between the two nations.

The meeting, which took place on the sidelines of President Kagame's inauguration, focused on areas of mutual interest and cooperation, including trade, security, and development.

President Mohamud expressed his commitment to fostering a strong partnership with Rwanda and exploring opportunities for collaboration in sectors such as agriculture, energy, and infrastructure.

President Kagame welcomed the Somali delegation and reiterated Rwanda's readiness to support Somalia in its efforts to achieve peace, stability, and economic growth.

The leaders acknowledged the importance of regional integration and the need for African countries to work together to address common challenges.

President Mohamud's visit to Rwanda is part of his broader diplomatic efforts to strengthen Somalia's international relations and promote the country's interests on the global stage.

The Somali delegation, which includes government officials and representatives from various sectors, will participate in President Kagame's inauguration ceremony and engage in further discussions with Rwandan counterparts.

The visit is expected to pave the way for increased cooperation and partnership between Somalia and Rwanda in the future.