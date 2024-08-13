Somalia: Somali President Meets Rwandan Counterpart to Boost Ties

12 August 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Kigali, Rwanda — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud met with his Rwandan counterpart, Paul Kagame, in Kigali on Monday to discuss ways to enhance bilateral relations between the two nations.

The meeting, which took place on the sidelines of President Kagame's inauguration, focused on areas of mutual interest and cooperation, including trade, security, and development.

President Mohamud expressed his commitment to fostering a strong partnership with Rwanda and exploring opportunities for collaboration in sectors such as agriculture, energy, and infrastructure.

President Kagame welcomed the Somali delegation and reiterated Rwanda's readiness to support Somalia in its efforts to achieve peace, stability, and economic growth.

The leaders acknowledged the importance of regional integration and the need for African countries to work together to address common challenges.

President Mohamud's visit to Rwanda is part of his broader diplomatic efforts to strengthen Somalia's international relations and promote the country's interests on the global stage.

The Somali delegation, which includes government officials and representatives from various sectors, will participate in President Kagame's inauguration ceremony and engage in further discussions with Rwandan counterparts.

The visit is expected to pave the way for increased cooperation and partnership between Somalia and Rwanda in the future.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.