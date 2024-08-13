Rwanda: People With Disabilities Outline Top Issues That Need Advocacy

In 2021, Rwanda adopted a national policy to help ensure that persons with disabilities enjoy full inclusion in society and equal participation in Rwanda's transformation agenda.

According to the National Census, there were almost 450,000 persons with disabilities in Rwanda of people aged over 5 years, which corresponds to approximately 5 per cent of the total population above the age of 5.

Below are the top issues highlighted by The National Union of Disabilities' Organisations of Rwanda (NUDOR) during the interaction with the Senegalese Federation of Associations for People with disabilities to exchange experiences.

Education for people with deaf-blindness

According to Beth Nasiforo Mukarwego, the chairperson of The National Union of Disabilities' Organisations of Rwanda (NUDOR), people with deafblindness have no access to inclusive education.

Deafblindness is a rare condition in which an individual has combined hearing and vision loss, thus limiting access to both auditory and visual information.

ALSO READ: Making school inclusive for children living with disabilities

"There are no didactic materials for people with deafblindness thus limiting their access to education. The materials are expensive and are not available in other countries. There are also no trained teachers to support such people with deafblindness," she said.

According to the World Federation of the Deafblind, individuals with Deaf-blindness make up a relatively small percentage of the global population, ranging from 0.2 to 2 percent.

Due to their relatively small numbers and a common lack of understanding about their disability, people with deaf-blindness face challenges in accessing the necessary support systems.

As a result, they are more likely to experience unemployment and live in poverty.

Lack of sign language interpreters

"We need teachers with sign language interpretation skills. Lack of such teachers triggers school dropouts for deaf people. Sign language interpreters are also needed at all levels including hospitals and both public and private institutions including hospitals. We need medical practitioners with sign language skills," she said.

Although the production of a comprehensive Rwandan Sign Language Dictionary (RSLD) was completed in May, 2023, by the Government of Rwanda, through the National Council of Persons with Disabilities (NCPD), preparations to have it distributed are still underway.

Lack of driving licenses to people with speech and hearing impairment

The National Council of People with Disabilities (NCPD) said it has received several complaints about the denial of driving licenses to people with speech and hearing impairment.

The barrier is still a concern despite a policy approved in 2021 aimed at promoting the full inclusion and participation of People with Disabilities (PwDs) in all sectors of society.

Lack of affordable prostheses

People with disabilities have appealed for the availability of affordable prostheses, an artificial body part, such as a limb, used to replace the damaged part of the body to help improve medical conditions for the affected person.

The cost of prosthetic legs, for example, can vary significantly depending on the type and extent of the amputation. According to the National Council of Persons with Disabilities (NCPD), a prosthesis costs between $468 and $936 depending on the type, making them unaffordable for many people with disabilities.

Accessibility to some buildings is limited

Many schools, hospitals and other buildings are not accessible to people with disabilities.

The Rwanda Building Code of 2015 as revised in 2019 says that for purposes of public safety and accessibility for people with disabilities, building owners shall be obliged to comply with provisions of this Code even if the building was in place before it was enacted.

Representation in all government institutions needed

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mukarwego said there is a need for representation for people with disabilities in all institutions.

"We have representatives of people with disabilities in public institutions from cell level up to parliament. We have learnt that Senegal has a person with disability in the presidency who advocates for people with disabilities. It can also be replicated in Rwanda to ensure all policies, strategies are inclusive," she said.

Moussa Thiare, the head of Senegalese Federation of Associations for People with disabilities, said there is a need for exchanging best practices between the two countries to address issues affecting people with disabilities.

He said policies for people with disabilities in Rwanda are well designed.

"In Senegal, we are for instance present in the presidency. There has been an advisor to the head of state on behalf of people with disabilities since 2010. It influences policies and decision making at the highest level and promotes rights of people with disabilities" he said.