Rwanda: Parliament - New Speaker to Be Elected By August 22

The swearing-in of Rwanda's new Members of Parliament (MPs) - also called Deputies - is expected by August 22, going by a provision in the constitution that stipulates that before assuming their duties, lawmakers must take an oath of office within 30 days after being elected.

This means that they will take an oath before August 22, but not after that date.

Article 66 of the constitution, which talks about the commencement of office for Members of Parliament, provides that before assuming his or her duties, a member of Parliament takes the oath of office publicly before the President of the Republic or, in the absence of the President of the Republic, before the President of the Supreme Court.

It goes on to say that on the commencement of each parliamentary term of office, the first sitting of each Chamber is devoted to the election of the Bureau composed of the Speaker and Deputy Speakers of the Chamber of Deputies and the President and Vice Presidents of the Senate.

This sitting is convened and presided over by the President of the Republic within a period of 30 days after the final announcement of election results of members of each Chamber of Parliament, it stipulates, adding that before assuming his or her duties, a member of the Bureau of each Chamber of Parliament takes the oath of office publicly before the President of the Republic.

On July 22, the National Electoral Commission (NEC) published the final results of legislative elections - for members of the Chamber of Deputies.

They showed that Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF Inkotanyi) coalition garnered 68.8 per cent of the more than 8.9 million valid votes, securing 37 seats out of 53 seats in the Chamber of Deputies elected by direct suffrage (general election).

The coalition consists of RPF and five other parties - namely Centrist Democratic Party (PDC), Party for Democracy and Concord (PPC), Rwandese Labor Party (PSR), Prosperity and Solidarity Party (PSP), Democratic Union of Rwandan Peoples (UDPR).

Still in parliamentary elections, the Liberal Party (PL) got 8.66 per cent, earning 5 seats in parliament. The Social Democratic Party (PSD) also got 8.62 per cent, and five seats out of the 53.

Green Party, Ideal Democratic Party (PDI), and PS-Imberakuri got two seats each, after securing about 5 per cent of the votes respectively.

The Chamber of Deputies has 80 seats, 27 of which are for representatives of special interest groups (24 for women, two for youth and one for persons with disabilities).

The 24 female MPs to represent women in Parliament represent 30 per cent of the 80 lawmakers in the Chamber of Deputies - the lower house - as a quota reserved for women according to the constitution of Rwanda.

According to the official results announced by NEC, the female MPs are Phoebe Kanyange, and Donatha Gihana elected from the City of Kigali; Gertrude Kazarwa, Lydie Mushimiyimana, Christine Kanyandekwe, Alphonsine Mukamana, Solange Uwingabe, and Judith Mukarugwiza elected from Eastern Province; Francine Tumushime, Marie Claire Uwumuremyi, Sarah Kayitesi, Germaine Mukabalisa, Jeannette Uwababyeyi, and Hope Tumukunde Gasatura elected from Southern Province; Olive Uwamurera, Eliane Mukarusagara, Madina Ndangiza, and Ingrid Marie Parfaite Izere elected from Northern Province; and Aline Ingabire, Françoise Mukandekezi, Angelique Nyirabazayire, Alice Muzana, Gloriose Sibobugingo, and Salama Uwamurera elected from Western Province.

Meanwhile, according to the results, Vanessa Umuhoza Gashumba and Venuste Icyitegetsi were elected as MPs to represent the youth, while Olivia Mbabazi, was elected as an MP to represent persons with disabilities.

The Parliament of Rwanda is a branch of the government in which legislative power is vested. It comprises the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies. It debates and passes laws, legislates and exercises control over Government activities in accordance with procedures determined by the constitution.