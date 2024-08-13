In Mogadishu, a woman has shot dead a soldier with whom she was involved in a love relationship prompting significant concern over domestic conflict between partners and family members, but this case may involve additional factors, as the accused woman might have connections to armed groups, particularly Al-Shabaab. Somali security agencies are currently investigating.

The accused, Nawal Salah Abdulle, allegedly shot Liban Abdi Dahir twice in the chest. According to reports from Dalsan Media, the firearm used in the shooting was registered to the victim, raising critical questions about the circumstances leading to the incident. Witnesses, including family members and neighbors, reported that the shooting occurred at Nawal's residence in the Wadajir district. Local security forces responded swiftly to the reports, resulting in the arrest of Nawal shortly after the incident.

Liban Abdi Dahir served in the Danab commando brigade, an elite unit of the Somali National Army renowned for its counter-terrorism operations against groups such as Al-Shabaab. While the nature of the relationship between Nawal and Liban is being scrutinized, investigators are also exploring potential connections between Nawal and armed groups, which could provide insight into the motivations behind the alleged murder.

The investigation is being led by security agencies in the Banadir region, who are actively working to uncover the full context of the incident. In addition to Nawal, authorities have detained several individuals who were present in the home at the time of the shooting, indicating that there may be additional factors at play.

As of now, the Somali government has not released detailed information regarding the motives for Nawal's alleged actions. The public and community members are awaiting further developments as the investigation progresses.

In a separate incident earlier this year, Mohamed Osman Mohamed, a soldier trained in Eritrea, was killed by his wife after she allegedly poisoned his food. The couple had been married for a short period, and the Somali Police spokesperson stated that an investigation is ongoing.