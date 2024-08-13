Ethiopia's Olympic Team Receives Warm Welcome

Addis Ababa, — A delegation of Ethiopia's Olympic team that participated at the 33rd Paris Olympic Games has arrived in Addis Ababa this morning.

The team has received warm welcome up on arrival at the Addis Ababa Bole International Airport by Minister of Culture and Sports Shewit Shanka, State Minister, Ambassador Mesfin Cherinet, leaders of the Ethiopian Olympic Committee, the Ethiopian Athletics Federation, and other distinguished guests. During the occasion, Minister of Culture and Sports, Shewit Shanka, extended a warm welcome and offered them congratulations.

She praised the athletes for elevating the Ethiopian flag on the global stage, acknowledging their hard work and contribution to enhancing the nation's image.

Some 39 athletes have participated at the Paris Olympics Game representing Ethiopia.

Ethiopia finished 47th in the overall standings, securing a total of four medals: one gold and three silver. It also achieved a notable 9th place in the athletics medal table.

A recognition and award ceremony will be held for the delegation at the National Palace this afternoon.