Tanzania: WHO Donates 65 Beds and Wash Supplies to Strengthen Tanzania's Ongoing Cholera Outbreak Response

The World Health Organization (WHO) has handed over 65 beds together with Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) supplies to the Government of Tanzania to strengthen the country's ongoing response to cholera outbreaks in the country.

Cholera remains a major public health emergency globally, particularly in the Africa Region. Tanzania, like many other countries in the Africa Region, have been grappling with recurrent cholera outbreaks. Since the current outbreak began in Tanzania September last year, over 4,000 cases have been reported, resulting in several deaths and a case fatality rate of 1.9%.

The Government with support from WHO and Partners, have been working closely through intense surveillance, community engagement, management and controlling the outbreak and investing in building a resilience health system to manage the cholera outbreak

In his remarks, the WHO representative in Tanzania Dr Charles Sagoe-Moses commended the Government for its sustained efforts in managing the outbreak despite the challenges. He reiterated the importance of a multisectoral approach to cholera prevention and control, urging all stakeholders to work together to end the outbreak and build stronger health systems towards similar issues in the future.

"The donation of these beds, along with the accompanying WASH items is part of WHO's broader support to rapid response operations and the provision of essential supplies to mitigate the outbreak, we remain committed to continuous collaboration with the Government and its agencies to build resilient health systems," he said.

Dr. John Jingu Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Health expressed his utmost appreciation to WHO. He highlighted the ongoing support so far by WHO in the areas of WASH, capacity building, community engagement and donations.

"The items donated are very timely to support response efforts of the Ministry in more than 7 regions, we are very grateful to WHO and assure you that we will observe the highest level of maintenance culture to ensure that the items are serving the purpose for which they were presented" he said.

The donation of the beds and WASH supplies marks a significant step in Tanzania's fight against the ongoing outbreak and demonstrating WHO's commitment in strengthening public health emergency response and ensuring the achievement of the health for all agenda in Tanzania.