Kenya: Strathmore University Alumni Gather for an Unforgettable Evening of Reflection and Celebration

On Saturday, August 10th 2024, over 200 Strathmore University alumni gathered for a memorable black-tie dinner at the JW Marriott Hotel in Nairobi, an event aptly named #StrathmoreConnect. The evening, themed "Creating a Sustainable Legacy: Investing in Self," was a time for reflection, personal growth, and celebration of the lasting impact of self-development.

The atmosphere was charged with excitement, nostalgia, anticipation, and camaraderie--true reflections of the enduring bonds forged during their formative years. The Alumni from various graduating classes reunited, sharing heartfelt embraces, laughter, and stories that bridged the years since their university days.

The highlight of the evening was the keynote address by Anne Muraya, CEO of Deloitte East Africa and a highly regarded alumna of Strathmore University. Her speech resonated deeply, offering profound insights into the significance of self-investment as the cornerstone of building a sustainable legacy. Drawing on her personal and professional journey, Anne emphasized the vital role that ongoing growth plays in shaping a meaningful and lasting impact on the world.

This year's event celebrated the outstanding contributions of several alumni with the launch of the inaugural 'Alumni of the Year: Service to Society' award. This award honors those who have used their skills, education, and talents to make a significant positive impact on society. The finalists included Mwaura Dennis, Nyangena Brian, Brian Wesaala, Seth Oburu, Bernard Chiira, Collins W. Munyendo, Michael Babu, Liz Jumah, Johnson Mwawasi Kilangi, George Mbugua, and Prudence Vera Mutembei. Prudence Vera Mutembei was named the 2nd Runner-Up, while Johnson Mwawasi Kilangi was the 1st Runner-Up. The overall winner of the Alumni of the Year (2024): Service to Society Award was Brian Wesaala, Founder and CEO, of Football Foundation for Africa.

Throughout the evening, the theme of legacy and self-investment was brought to life through the shared stories and experiences of the alumni. It was a powerful reminder that a legacy is not solely defined by career achievements, but also by the values we uphold and the influence we have on those around us.

The sold-out cocktail, dinner and dance fucntion was also attended by various university leaders, including Dr. Vincent Ogutu, Vice Chancellor of Strathmore University and Dr. Caesar Mwangi, Executive Dean, Strathmore Business School. The evening served as an inspiring reminder that the most lasting legacies are built not only through accomplishments but through the commitment to becoming the best versions of ourselves.

The event was sponsored by Pepsi, Qatar, CIO Africa and Strathmore University.