Kenya: KWS Refutes Claims of Mining Activities At Tsavo National Park

Nairobi — The Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) has denied allegations of mining activities taking place in Tsavo East National Park.

This is after reports emerged that there are mining activities at the National park which is one of the main tourist destinations in the country.

In a statement on Tuesday KWS said the images shared online are from the Galana Kulalu Food Security Project located in Galana Ranch adjacent to Tsavo East National Park.

"Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) wishes to dispel false information circulating on social media regarding alleged mining activities in the Tsavo East National Park. We wish to clarify that the images being shared online are not from the said Tsavo East National Park, and that there are no mining activities taking place there," KWS stated.

The Kenya Wildlife Service noted that it remains committed to the conservation and protection of all national parks and wildlife heritage

KWS assured that the images published online showing mining activities are from the Galana Kulalu Food Security Project which is overseen by the Agricultural Development Corporation (ADC).

The Galana Kulalu Food Security Project being spearheaded by the State Department of Irrigation is aimed at enhancing food security across the country through large-scale irrigation and sustainable farming practices.

As part of the program, canals are being constructed to facilitate water flow into irrigation farms.