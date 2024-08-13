Kenya: Five People Die in Morning Road Accident Along Nairobi-Nakuru Highway

13 August 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nakuru — Five people were Tuesday killed in an early morning road accident along the Nairobi- Nakuru highway.

According to Gilgil Sud County Police Commander Jamleck Ngaruiya, the accident occured following a head-on collision between a truck and a saloon care going in opposite directions.

He pointed out that the saloon car was being driven from Nakuru when it collided with the truck at around 7.00am.

He stated that a woman and four children died on the spot while another man is undergoing treatment at St. Joseph Hospital.

Ngaruiya asked motorists to be cautious while overtaking along the busy road where all types of vehicles, among them long distance trucks and wide load vehicles ply.

He observed that some motorists overtake a fleet of vehicles making it difficult to go back to their lanes whenever they encounter an oncoming vehicle.

The bodies were removed to Naivasha Sub County hospital morgue while the mangled vehicles were towed to Gilgil Police Station.

That road section stretching all the way to Gilgil is a black spot.

