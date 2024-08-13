Kenya: President Ruto Urges Leaders Against Broad-Based Govt to Prioritize Uniting Kenyans

NAIROBI — President William Ruto has urged leaders against his newly reconstituted broad-based government to join in uniting Kenyans.

The head of state who spoke during his three-day tour of Kisii region called on leaders opposed to his administration to shun personal interests and thoughts revolving around political formation and instead join in in bringing the country together.

"I am asking those leaders who are yet to turn around and believe that there is value in unity and working together as the people of Kenya that this is a greater calling than individualism," he said.

He asserted that the time had come for all Kenyans to close political ranks and endeavor to achieve a common goal of developing the nation.

His sentiments come on the heals of a growing rift in the Azimio coalition with some members of the opposition outfit fingering the Orange Democratic Party (ODM) for agreeing to work with Ruto in what the president has termed as an 'Alliance of Rivals'.

President Ruto had on July 19 announced a new list of his cabinet nominees, who were sworn in on August 8 which included four senior members of the ODM party.

The appointments of John Mbadi (National Treasury), Opiyo Wandayi (Energy and Petroleum), Hassan Joho (Mining, Blue Economy, and Maritime Affairs), and Wycliffe Oparanya (Co-operatives and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Development) have sparked discontent within the opposition outfit.

This has continued to attract backlash with some Azimio affiliate parties dropping off. Earlier, Nark-Kenya had written to the coalition's leadership announcing its withdrawal from the formation.

This was preceded by yet another announcement by DAP-Kenya party leader Eugene Wamalwa who disclosed his party's intentions to withdraw from the coalition citing betrayal.

Despite the backlash, President Ruto has defended his decision, describing it as a move that will "turbocharge" Kenya's development.