Zimbabwe: A People's Army With Rich Liberation Ethos

Zimbabwe is celebrating the Defence Forces Day today as the country reflects on the foundation of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) from being military wings of Zanu and PF Zapu as Zanla and Zipra respectively, before turning into a people's army guided by liberation ethos after independence.

The Defence Forces Day, is the appropriate time to reflect on the unique identity and role of the ZDF which was born out of the crucible of the liberation struggle.

The ZDF is a distinctive force guided by liberation ethos derived from the Red Army, as announced by Chairman Mao Zedong during the Chinese Revolution and adopted by the late former President Robert Gabriel Mugabe at independence.

To understand the roots of the ZDF, one must look back to the history of the formation of ZANLA and ZIPRA as military wings of political parties.

In this unique structure, commanders served as political commissars, deeply embedding themselves in the political ideologies and activities of the PF ZAPU and ZANU parties.

This created a profound sense of ownership and stake in the politics of these organisations, a sentiment that persisted even after the two parties merged in 1987 following the Unity Accord. What sets the ZDF apart from others is its origin as an army born out of the liberation struggle.

It was not just a fighting force, but also a protector and provider for the liberation political parties.

After independence, the army continued its ethos by providing amenities such as the construction of schools and clinics, offering free medical services, and aiding in disaster relief efforts.

Officially launching the 2024 Zimbabwe Defence Forces Community Assistance Week at Kuwadzana 2 High School in Harare last week, the Defence Minister, Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri said the ZDF participation in development initiatives demonstrated its support for the attainment of national aspirations.

Recently, the Ministry of Defence handed over to the communities, projects spearheaded in collaboration with other stakeholders and communities.

She handed over a state-of-the-art two-storey administration block, valued at US$1 million, which was constructed through the collaboration of the ZDF, the school and the community, through the Defence Forces social constitutional responsibilities of aiding civil communities during peacetime.

The administration block is this year's ZDF star project.

She said the partnership between the ZDF and communities was testimony of the Government's commitment to the national vision underpinned by the National Development Strategy 1.

"As we all know, His Excellency's Vision 2030 agenda is focused on transforming Zimbabwe into an empowered and prosperous upper-middle-income economy, leaving no one and no community behind. The ZDF Community Assistance achievements serve as yet another reminder that when motivated by a shared purpose and vision, Zimbabweans are capable of mobilising resources to better their communities. This initiative has shown us what communities, organisations and individuals can do when they work together in harmony. Every one of us has a role to play in the development of Zimbabwe," she said.

"It is therefore incumbent upon us all to support this noble vision by His Excellency, President Mnangagwa, which is aimed at attaining high standards of living for all Zimbabweans. Apart from our constitutional mandate of ensuring peace and security, the main ingredients for economic development to prosper, the community projects are part of the Ministry's contributions to the national vision."

Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri noted that the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Community Assistance Programme was growing from strength to strength and was focusing more on short-term projects, such as general cleaning in public spaces and repairs and refurbishing of public buildings and institutions, including hospitals and schools.

The magnitude and scope of projects being implemented by the ZDF have shifted dramatically over time as demand for public facilities surge in response to population growth and the development of new settlements. Today, the majority of the projects involve extensive construction and rehabilitation work.

The construction and development of schools, Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri said will remain essential as the Government endeavours to provide a conducive learning environment in schools capable of ensuring a knowledge-based economy.

Moreover, the ZDF has been instrumental in peacekeeping missions and providing aid to other Southern African states during times of civil wars in Mozambique, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Angola.

As the country celebrates Defence Forces Day, it is important to consider how the ZDF has conducted itself to maintain the confidence of the citizens it seeks to protect, and to safeguard the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Zimbabwe.

The ZDF's continued commitment to upholding the rule of law, respecting human rights, and remaining patriotic is crucial in earning and maintaining the trust of the people.

By staying true to its roots as a people's army with rich liberation ethos, the ZDF can continue to fulfil its vital role in the nation's development and security.

The Zimbabwe Defence Forces stand as a testament to the enduring impact of the liberation struggle and the commitment to the well-being of the nation and its people.